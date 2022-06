LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just as gas prices are beginning to come down, California's gas tax is about to go up. The state sales tax on gasoline, the second-highest in the nation at 51.1 cents per gallon, will go up nearly another 3 cents on Friday, part of an annual recalculation to keep up with inflation. from 50 cents per gallon to 53 cents per gallon.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO