Mayor Eric Adams announced a $2 billion investment over the next four years in early childcare and childhood education, including allocating funding to undocumented families. Along with the announcement, Hizzoner established the Big Apple’s first Office of Childcare and Early Childhood Education while also creating career training and professional development opportunities in partnership with CUNY — highlighting his own experiences growing up with few opportunities that forced his family to fend for scraps, just as many city dwellers have been forced to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO