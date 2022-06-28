ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stadia Pro adds Five Nights at Freddy’s, Worms W.M.D., and more in July

By Thomas J Meyer
 1 day ago

What you need to know

  • Stadia Pro members can claim six games beginning on July 1: Centipede: Recharged, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, Roguebook, Those Who Remain, and Worms W.M.D.
  • Plus and Premium Chromebook owners can get three months of Stadia Pro for free.
  • Google has added almost 50 free trials of games that can be accessed without a Stadia account, while two new games will be launching on the store this week.

Google revealed the full lineup of games coming to Stadia Pro in July alongside new games currently available on the store, more demos that anyone without a Stadia account can try, and a returning offer for Chromebook owners.

Starting on July 1, Stadia Pro subscribers can claim an additional six games for their libraries. The games include Centipede: Recharged , Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach , Roguebook, Those Who Remain, and Worms W.M.D.

Google is also giving Chromebook owners three months of Stadia Pro for free by claiming it through their perks website . The company has offered the same promotion in previous years, though the offer only applies for those with Plus and Premium Chromebooks.

Alongside the announcement , Google has added another 48 free gameplay trials over the past week that can be started with or without a Stadia account. Games with timed trials include Wreckfest, Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition, and the recently launched Outriders Worldslayer Edition.

Action-adventure game My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure launched on the Stadia store today with a 30-minute demo, while Zorro: The Chronicles is available on the store. Google also noted that Ubisoft's multiplayer party game Rabbids: Party of Legends will be coming to Stadia later this week on June 30, and puzzle-adventure game Figment 2: Creed Valley will be coming to the platform later this year.

