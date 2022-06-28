New York sheriff: Teacher and tutor charged with raping 13-year-old student
New York sheriff: Teacher and tutor charged with...www.krmg.com
New York sheriff: Teacher and tutor charged with...www.krmg.com
Lol... I'm laughing at the men in these comments.. But where are all the old women with reading glasses and moles that smell like moth balls at?
where were these teachers when I was in school I would have had straight A's.
Poor kid getting all these high fives for the remainder of his childhood
Comments / 39