Some people will go to new lengths when it comes to food. This Florida Man robbed his victim after he refused to buy him chicken nuggets!. This incident occurred at the Wendy’s in northwest Miami-Dade County. According to the police report, the Florida Man, John Earl Taylor, approached the victim as he was getting out of his car. The Florida Man asked him if he would buy him some chicken nuggets. The victim told Taylor that he only had enough money to buy some food for himself and went into the Wendy’s.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO