11-year-old Levi Stock was out on a boat trip with his family when he was struck by lightning. According to the family's pastor, Levi went overboard and began to sink underwater after the strike. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and doctors say the next 24 to 48 hours are critical to his recovery. Levi's family believes it's a miracle he's alive.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO