A California man who insists that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a peaceful protest has been sentenced to jail time and probation for his admitted actions that day. Philip James Weisbecker, 51, had pleaded guilty in March to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and up to five years of probation. On Monday, Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan sentenced Weisbecker to 24 months of probation and 30 days of intermittent confinement.

