Sioux City, IA

WATCH NOW: Democratic gubernatorial candidate DeJear talks education

By Owen Ziliak oziliak@siouxcityjournal
Sioux City Journal
 1 day ago

"She's taking us monumental steps backward," Iowa Democratic gubernatorial nominee...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

Jobless cuts and ‘garbage grabs’ among new laws

Starting Friday, Iowans will see reduced unemployment benefits, child care providers will see relaxed regulations and third-party food delivery services will face fines for using a restaurant’s logo or menu without permission. Iowa law enforcement can also start looking through your garbage without a search warrant. Iowa Gov. Kim...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota Freedom Caucus to push policy further right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A contingent of South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday formally announced they were forming a group billed the “South Dakota Freedom Caucus" as they try to drive politics further to the right in a Statehouse where the GOP holds every statewide office and 90% of the Legislature.
POLITICS
Sioux City Journal

Deidre DeJear at the Siouxland Progressive Women Luncheon

In Sioux City stop: Deidre DeJear, Democratic nominee for governor, slams Reynolds for making life difficult for everyday Iowans, promises to problem solve. "She's taking us monumental steps backward," Iowa Democratic gubernatorial nominee Deidre DeJear said of Kim Reynolds at an event in Sioux City on Tuesday morning. "But I am of the firm belief we can do something about it."
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she will move to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts and asking them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota interim AG dismisses 2 of Ravnsborg's top aides

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's interim attorney general on his first day in office Tuesday dismissed two of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's top appointees who were involved in the aftermath of Ravnsborg's 2020 fatal car crash. Ravnsborg was removed from office last week after the Senate...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Biden grants South Dakota disaster declaration for May storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday granted South Dakota's request for a presidential disaster declaration to aid the recovery from May storms that included over a dozen tornadoes. Gov. Kristi Noem requested the declaration, which allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in recovery...
ENVIRONMENT
Sioux City Journal

Realignment of veterans' healthcare facilities on hold

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Proposed changes in veterans' healthcare facilities in South Dakota and elsewhere are on hold for now. Some U.S. senators, including South Dakota's Mike Rounds and John Thune, have agreed to dismantle a commission tasked by the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out closures, downsizing and other significant changes to medical facilities.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
Person
Kim Reynolds
Sioux City Journal

NY sues ghost gun retailers across the country

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have filed lawsuits against the retailers of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers. "We are filing a lawsuit against ten companies that have been illegally selling ghost guns into New York," James said. "They sell ghost gun pieces or kits directly to consumers without a background check and without any federally required record of the sale." Mayor Adams says New York City has filed suit against 5 manufacturers that have sold ghost gun components to addresses in the city. "We support the federal government gun legislation that just recently passed," Adams said." We need more help from city and state lawmakers to shut down the plastic pipeline."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sioux City Journal

Florida law to let cops ticket drivers for blasting music too loud

Police in the Sunshine State will be able to ticket drivers for playing music too loud from their cars starting on Friday. A new law going into effect on July 1 makes it a noncriminal traffic violation for any driver’s music to to be plainly "audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle,” according to the legislation.
FLORIDA STATE
#Democratic#Dejear
Sioux City Journal

Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 3 cold-case killings

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for a cold-case killing in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the deaths of three girls whose disappearances in Texas also went unsolved for decades. William Reece, 62, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Galveston in the 1997...
GALVESTON, TX

