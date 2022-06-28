WATCH NOW: Democratic gubernatorial candidate DeJear talks education

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have filed lawsuits against the retailers of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers. "We are filing a lawsuit against ten companies that have been illegally selling ghost guns into New York," James said. "They sell ghost gun pieces or kits directly to consumers without a background check and without any federally required record of the sale." Mayor Adams says New York City has filed suit against 5 manufacturers that have sold ghost gun components to addresses in the city. "We support the federal government gun legislation that just recently passed," Adams said." We need more help from city and state lawmakers to shut down the plastic pipeline."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO