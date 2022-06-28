ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A complete Russian gas cutoff would force Europe to slash consumption by up to 30%, says IEA chief

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
  • Europe would have to curb its natural gas use by up to 30% if Russian flows stop completely, the IEA's chief told Bloomberg.
  • Fatih Birol's comments come as Europe races to shore up gas reserves before winter arrives.
  • Earlier this month, Russia cut gas flows to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline by 60%.

