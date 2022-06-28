ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Wisconsin DNR investigating fish die-off near Fox River and Bay of Green Bay

By Indiana Schilz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced a large-scale fish die-off has been reported in the Fox River and the lower Green Bay waters. According to a release, reports of dead fish began flooding the DNR staff on June 18, and on June 20, members of the...

Fish die off affects approximately 40 miles of coast

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fisherman said the smell has been unbearable as thousands of dead fish show up along the shore of a nearly 40-mile stretch of the Fox River and Green Bay. “It’s pretty nasty,” said Logan Geyer, a Green Bay fisherman. “I’ve just been seeing dead...
Large amount of dead fish in Fox River, lower Green Bay prompt warning from DNR

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR announced reports of a large scale fish die-off in the Fox River and lower parts of Green Bay Tuesday. Reports of dead fish initially came through on June 18, prompting monitoring efforts by the DNR. The majority of dead fish have been found downstream of the De Pere Dam and into the Bay of Green Bay, but some fish have been reported as far north as southern Door County and upstream on the Fox River to Wrightstown Dam. The known impacted species include Channel Catfish, Carp and Sheepshead.
