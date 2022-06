The Marion County School Board has approved a continuation grant application to the Florida Department of Education to continue its sponsoring of adult education. If accepted, the grant will provide over $570,000 to The Adult Basic Education (ABE), General Educational Development (GED) and English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) programs. These allow for adult students to not only obtain an equivalent to a high school diploma, but to also figure out which career pathways might become available to them by doing so.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO