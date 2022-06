Join the City of Bessemer and The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce for their annual 4th of July celebration Saturday, July 2nd, at Bessemer City High School, 4950 Premiere Parkway Bessemer, Al 35022. The free community event will begin at 6:30pm and culminate with one of Alabama’s largest fireworks shows beginning at 8:45pm. Bring your lawn chairs and your entire family, and celebrate with activities including ice cream, watermelon, nachos, beverages, patriotic giveaways, and much more. Everything is free to the public. For additional information, contact The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce at 205.425.3253.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO