Aurora, CO

Tea shop, boxing studio and more make up new tenants at Southlands mall

By CARINA JULIG, Sentinel Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | Five businesses have recently opened in the Southlands Shopping Center, with four more slated to open this fall. Several of the new businesses will be the first locations in Colorado, including a...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Tea#Southlands#Shopping Center#Summit Barber Academy#Calla Vie Boutique#Hawaiian#Kwench Shave Ice#The Alley Tea Room
DENVER, CO

