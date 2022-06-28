Tea shop, boxing studio and more make up new tenants at Southlands mall

After over a decade of honing his chops at fine-dining establishments such as Panzano, Cattivella, and most recently Shanahan’s Steakhouse, Zuri Resendiz has returned to his roots. Earlier this month, the Mexico City native debuted Luchador Mexican Food, a truck that serves specialites infused with the flavors of his homeland and refined with culinary prowess. “All the techniques that I’ve been learning in all the restaurants have an influence [on the dishes]—but my background is Mexican, so that’s where my flavors come from,” says Resendiz, who moved to the United States in 2002 and runs the truck with support of his wife, Cristina Bazan.
