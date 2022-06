BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Pride Month comes to a close, WJZ wants to take time to remember some of the celebrations held in Charm City this year. Baltimore kicked off its Pride celebrations on June 1 and held several events throughout the month leading up to perhaps the biggest draw, the Pride Parade held over the past weekend. Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore, said Baltimore has been a top destination among the LGBTQ community for decades, dating back to the 1930s. SPECIAL SECTION: Celebrating Pride 2022 “We want the LGBTQ plus and the same gender community to know we’re a loving...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO