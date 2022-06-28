ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Support local businesses and non-profits during Yelp Reno’s Flight of the Honeybee

By Katey Roshetko
KOLO TV Reno
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Yelp Reno is celebrating local honey producers and the bees that do all the hard work during its 2-week event, Flight of the Honeybee. Honey harvesters in Nevada have partnered with 10 restaurants in Midtown and downtown Reno to create special dishes using...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

TMWA program helps curb wasteful water use

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a program that operates during the summer months, in conjunction with Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s ongoing conservation initiatives. The Conservation Consultants Program, also known as the Water Watchers Program is aimed at helping the community understand ways to conserve water. “We’re out and...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Housing Authority looking for landlords to join voucher program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Housing Authority is in need of landlords in Washoe County as demand only increases for affordable housing. On Wednesday, the RHA held its first monthly meeting for interested landlords since the start of the pandemic as they aim to increase the amount of properties that are part of the Housing Choice Voucher program, in which qualified low-income residents receive rental assistance from the RHA.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Food bank running short on supplies, asking for donations

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A look around the warehouse of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada just off USA Parkway in Storey County shows that many of their shelves are empty. Marketing director Jocelyn Lantrip says there are a variety of reasons for the shortage which impacts the 115,000 people they help every month.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Reno, NV
Business
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
KOLO TV Reno

Note-Able Music Therapy Services excited to move into bigger space to help more students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-Able Music Therapy Services is seeing such a big need in their community that they are getting ready to move into an even bigger space at the end of the week. The Reno-based music nonprofit offers music therapy for people of all abilities. They recently purchased a new building that will allow it to serve an estimated 5000 constituents by the year 2026.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Registration open for Microsoft Reno’s free DigiGirlz Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcoming more women into the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Microsoft Reno is gearing up for its annual DigiGirlz Day!. It’s a free, one day program for high school girls, ages 14 to 18. The company lost a few years due to covid, so next month is the first time in two years to resume this summer event. There will be workshops on STEAM, fun learning and networking as well.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Summer reading challenge underway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Library is getting creative with a program called “Oceans of Possibilities.”. Library staff transformed the inside of the building into an underwater reading haven with coral reefs, orca, blue whales, and manta rays swimming overhead. This is also a community challenge...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Honeybee#Local Honey#The Cheese Board#Pangolin Cafe
KOLO TV Reno

Staying safe this Fourth of July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we approach Independence Day, officials want to remind the community that fireworks are illegal in Reno and it doesn’t take much to accidentally spark a fire this season. Capt. John Beck with the Reno Fire Department visited KOLO 8 to talk about the amnesty program for getting rid of fireworks and how to safely celebrate this holiday.
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

State, local leaders brainstorm solutions to Nevada’s housing crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State and local leaders converged in Las Vegas to address the housing crisis and shortage affecting hundreds of thousands of Nevadans, brainstorming solutions ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. The forums were held behind closed doors in Reno and Las Vegas, organized by the Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Road Ahead with RTC: Transportation Options to Star Spangled Sparks

Sponsored: It’s almost time to celebrate America’s freedom with a fireworks show at the Nugget! This year, the Star Spangled Sparks event and fireworks show will be held on Monday, July 4. But keep in mind that parking can be a challenge in and around Victorian Square, especially during special events.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada County wildfire sending smoke toward Reno

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - Smoke and haze over Reno Wednesday is likely from a wildfire burning in Nevada County, the National Weather Service in Reno reported. More than 750 personnel are working the Rices Fire which started Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Rices Crossing Road and Cranston Road south of Dobbins.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO distributes ‘patrol packs’ to help people in need

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Tuesday afternoon, Washoe County Sergeant Shatawna Daniel, approached a group of homeless people who were resting under the shade outside the Senior Services building in Reno. “You guys are smart, this is where I would be too,” said Sergeant Daniel as she got closer.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Beth's Picks Artown Week 1

Reno, NV - Artown kicks off this Friday, July 1 with Discover Artown kid's activities and an Opening Night performance by Cliff Porter at Wingfield Park. Enjoy Artown events all month long and tune in every Monday for Beth's Picks.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Safe Embrace says it faces temporary closure after cease and desist order

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter for victims of domestic and sexual abuse faces temporary closure after the non-profit said a judge issued a cease and desist order. The order stems from a lawsuit filed in October 2019 alleging Safe Embrace and the City of Sparks improperly followed procedures when the shelter’s license was issued.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society shelters filling up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Carson City Humane Society shelter say for the past three months they’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs and cats being dropped off at the door. Some owners say it’s due to inflated living prices and others are letting go...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department reminds community of Truckee River safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a week of hot temperature and you might be looking for a way to cool off. Before people think about floating the river, there are some things to keep in mind. The Reno Fire Department mentioned even with these low water levels, rapids can still...
RENO, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Jackie Ginley of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 88 Skyland, Zephyr Cove, NV for 10.1M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 88 Skyland, Zephyr Cove, Nevada, for $10.1 million representing the seller and buyer Jackie Ginley. Stunning contemporary lakefront home with 80 ft of white sand beach on a sheltered bay in a very walkable area of Zephyr Cove. Completely remodeled with 3 en-suite bedrooms, ample loft space, sweeping views of Lake Tahoe, a buoy, and excellent indoor/outdoor living. LuxuryEuropean fixtures, high-end appliances & exquisite flooring make this lakefront one of a kind. Enjoy NV tax advantages & easy access to the dining and nightlife of South Lake Tahoe. Expect the Best in life; book your private tour today. With its prized turquoise waters, the Skyland neighborhood of Zephyr Cove has long been a favorite on the Nevada side. This is where Bill Harrah built a mansion to entertain the entertainers, a spot where Frank Sinatra & Sammy Davis Jr. came to play. While many of the homes in Skyland date to that era, it's rare to find a lakefront as elegantly remodeled as this contemporary masterpiece. Designer tile & ultra high-end finishes blend with walls of windows to showcase the drama of this unique lakefront home.
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two firefighters injured in Smithridge Dr. fire

Truckee Meadows Water Authority Water Watchers Program. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Note-Able Music Therapy Services moves into new building. KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival. Updated: 10...
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy