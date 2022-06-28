ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury Center, VT

Prudence Putnam Frost Baker, physical therapist, lake lover, grandmother

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrudence Putnam Frost Baker – 89, passed away at her home in Waterbury Center surrounded by her family on June 10, 2022. Born in Littleton, MA, on July 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Sherman Clark and Ruth (Miles) Frost. Her parents owned an apple orchard, known as...

vtdigger.org

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Element Real Estate acquires Heney Realtors

A Boutique Burlington Real Estate Agency Expands Its Service Area and Expertise By Leveraging Heney Realtors’ 60+ Years of Experience in Central Vermont. (Burlington, VT) - When it comes to real estate, it can be challenging to know who to trust. Further, as prices surge, inflation rises, and the economy's future remains uncertain, the real estate industry becomes increasingly complex and fragile. Buyers and Sellers need to know that the ‘outcome’ of their purchase or sale comes before the ‘income’ their agent stands to earn. Dedicated to helping every client “find their element,” Element Real Estate is proud to announce the acquisition of Heney Realtors to breathe new life into real estate throughout Central Vermont. But, notes Jessica Bridge and Dan Cypress, owners of Element Real Estate, this is much more than an acquisition - it is a PARTNERSHIP.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

3 hurt slightly in Waterbury parade accident

Three people were hurt slightly Saturday when they were struck by a truck in Waterbury’s annual Not Quite Independence Day Parade, police said. Shawn Keating, 57, of Fayston was driving his truck as part of the parade through downtown, right behind a performing band, when for unknown reasons he was unable to stop his truck and it struck three people.
WATERBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Waterbury Center, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Berlin, VT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Obituaries
VTDigger

Join Our Team: Burlington Reporter

VTDigger is a nationally recognized, born-digital nonprofit news organization. We are known for our award-winning investigative reporting and in-depth daily coverage of local and state news. Our mission is to produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds the government accountable to the public, and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Costs explode for July 4th fireworks displays

Five years ago it cost $5,000 to ship a container of fireworks from China; this year it cost $45,000, according to East Montpelier-based Northstar Fireworks, which puts on fireworks shows throughout the Twin States. Read the story on VTDigger here: Costs explode for July 4th fireworks displays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Prudence#Long Lake#Physical Therapist#Putnam Frost Baker#Colonial Orchards#Mount Holyoke College#Zoology
VTDigger

PC Construction to begin next phase of development at Spruce Peak in Stowe

PC Construction to Begin Next Phase of Development at Spruce Peak in Stowe. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction announced that it has been selected by Spruce Peak Realty to complete the next phase of development at Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vermont. This latest round of work, which includes...
STOWE, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
VTDigger

One small agency's mighty mission

KSV Doubles Down on Sustainability Expertise By Joining Forces with Creative Studio: We Ride at Dawn. BURLINGTON, Vt…KSV, a full-service marketing & advertising, women-owned, B Corporation-certified agency just powered-up with a heaping can of (organic) spinach—also known as We Ride at Dawn (WRAD), an award-winning creative content outpost specializing in outdoor, active lifestyle based out of Boulder, Colo..
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Former Vermont Secretary of State Don Hooper endorses Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas for Vermont Secretary of State

Brookfield, VT – Former Vermont Secretary of State Don Hooper has endorsed Representative Sarah Copeland Hanzas of Bradford for Vermont Secretary of State. “As a former Vermont Secretary of State, I’ll be voting enthusiastically for Sarah Copeland Hanzas,” said Hooper. “Vermonters are lucky to have three good candidates for Vermont Secretary of State to support this year but I’m supporting Sarah for three significant reasons. Sarah has the experience. As chair of the House Committee on Government Operations, she led the charge on countless pro-voter, pro-democracy issues. In addition to her passion for and competence on democracy issues, Sarah has been a champion on climate and other critical issues facing Vermonters. She will bring her social justice-oriented approach to everything she does. She has been a strong and passionate leader and has an incomparable and creative work ethic.”
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Chittenden Central Senate candidate Andrew Brown drops out of race

Andrew Brown, the president of Essex Junction’s board of trustees, is withdrawing from the Democratic primary race for a three-seat state Senate district in Chittenden County, the candidate announced Sunday. Brown said he was dropping out for personal reasons. “New life factors have arisen which would prevent me from...
CHITTENDEN, VT
VTDigger

You voted for these anti-police politicians

In a recent letter to the editor submitted by Dr. Dianne Pierson regarding the idea of the city of Burlington issuing gun licenses to those that wish to carry a gun outside their home:. I have a question. How will this address the rash of shootings taking place in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy