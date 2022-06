A pair of Boy Scout troops from Wisconsin stepped up to help in the immediate aftermath of Monday's Amtrak crash in Missouri, which left three people dead. Boy Scout Troops 73 and 12, of Appleton, Wisconsin, were returning home from a 10-day backpacking trip in New Mexico when the train they were riding collided with a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, Scott Armstrong, director of national media relations with the Boy Scouts of America, tells PEOPLE.

APPLETON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO