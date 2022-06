It was surprising – and saddening – to receive the news earlier this week that Sue Kilpatrick, our intrepid weather watcher, had passed away. I had known for weeks that Sue was sick but I stubbornly held onto the thought (hope) that she would soon return to writing her column that, for about 13 years, was perched across from mine on page 2 of the CV Weekly.

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO