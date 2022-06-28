ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon tennis: Swiatek extends streak, Gauff rallies in first round

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXGNR_0gOlrM5h00

June 28 (UPI) -- Women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 36 consecutive matches in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday in London. Cori "Coco" Gauff and Paula Badosa were among the other top women to advance.

Swiatek, of Poland, dispatched of Croatian Jana Fett in just 75 minutes. She converted 6 of 10 break points and fired 10 winners in the 6-0, 6-3 victory.

"I'm just really happy I made it through," Swiatek told reporters. "The first wins are always tricky, especially if its my first match on grass."

Swiatek will face Lesley Pattinama Kerkhov of the Netherlands in the second round. Gauff's journey into the second round required a bit of a more gritty effort.

The 18-year-old American slipped by Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. Gauff will battle Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round. Gauff, the No. 11 seed, logged three aces, but converted just 4 of 25 break points.

"I think today both of us gave our heart on the court," Gauff said in her on-court interview. "The crowd was great. It was an electrifying match. I'm happy I was able to come out with it, but I also want to commend her on her tennis and fight."

Badosa, the No. 4 seed from Spain, beat American Louisa Chirico 6-2, 6-1. No. 5 Maria Sakkari, No. 12 Jalena Ostapenko of Latvia, No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and No. 20 Amanda Anisimova of the United States were among the other top women to advance Tuesday at Wimbledon.

On the men's side, No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain beat Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in a three-hour, 33-minute match on Centre Court. Nadal won the match 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Nadal totaled five aces and converted 6 of 14 break points. He will face Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in the second round.

Marcos Giron, Mackenzie McDonald, Jack Sock, Jenson Brooksby and Steve Johnson were among the American men who advanced through early Tuesday matches.

Johnson upset No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Wimbledon 2022 will run through July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Tournament coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

Second round coverage will start at 6 a.m. EDT Wednesday on ESPN.

Moments from Wimbledon

