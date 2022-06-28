Boil Water Advistory – Glenwood Mill Road Area

A 15-acre pad-ready site in the Cadiz/I-24 Interstate Park could soon see construction of a new 100,000-square foot spec building. And with it, a new industry — and its jobs — enticed to house here in west Kentucky. During Monday’s Cadiz-Trigg County Economic Development Commission meeting, officials went...
Sometimes decisions are worth their ounce of salt. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court session, magistrates unanimously approved a bid from Compass Minerals equaling $127.94 per ton of salt ordered this fiscal year — which will be used to service the county’s roads and bridges during inclement weather.
An electrical fire destroyed an RV at Prizer Point in Trigg County Monday afternoon. Trigg Lyon firefighters say they were called to an RV fire at Prizer Point just before 6 pm and when they arrived they called for an ambulance for a woman with possible smoke inhalation. The woman was treated at the scene but did not want to be transported to the hospital.
A new gas station in Cadiz is approaching reality. During Tuesday’s Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission meeting, officials from FiveStar updated the board on full intentions and schematics to develop and purchase two lots in the Jolly Ranch property at the east intersection of US 68 and Business 68 near FNB Bank and Hancock’s Market.
MARION, KY- Rain Sunday was a welcome sight for Marion, Kentucky as the city continues to try extend their dwindling water supply. In April, the city was forced to drain its main water source following a levee breach at Lake George. In the meantime, the sight of National Guard convoys...
One Cadiz Rotary Club president said “goodbye” and another said “hello” during Tuesday’s meeting, as the outgoing Kyle Hensley passed the gavel to the incoming Alana Baker-Dunn. Both graduates of Trigg County High School and local natives, the two were co-chairs of this year’s Cadiz...
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the sheriff's office. Details of the alleged theft have not been released.
Deputies have released the names of a Hopkinsville man and woman that were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Pilot Rock Road near the intersection of Butler Road in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 78-year-old Jerry Williamson was southbound when for an...
A Pembroke man and an Elkton woman were charged after a theft on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Mathew Merrill and 42-year-old Jodi Simson were found by employees of Jeff Lear Trucking taking copper wire from dump trucks on their property. They were both located in the area with a bag containing copper wire.
JUNE 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE TWO ALLEGED DRUG DEALERS WHO GOT BUSTED: THOMAS EVITO ESPOSITO, 41, OF LOGAN, WHO WAS THE OWNER OF THE HOME WERE THE DRUG RAID TOOK PLACE; AND RANDALL TODD MOONEY, 43, OF LOGAN, W.VA., WHO WAS ARMED AND FOUND IN A ROOM WHERE THE MAJORITY OF THE DRUGS WERE FOUND, ALONG WITH OTHER DRUGS DISCOVERED AT HIS HOME.
A Paducah woman was arrested Tuesday after authorities said a traffic stop uncovered drugs. Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Monica A. Brown at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Lakeview Drive, where she was reportedly found to have a suspended license. Deputies said a search of the...
Tools along with several other items were taken out of a home on Bruce View Circle in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say tools, a toolbox, a football signed by Jerry Rice with a rookie card, a baby crib, a trash can, a large mirror, cleaning supplies, and 19 shot glasses were taken in the incident.
Several items were reported stolen out of a home on Rose Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took tools, a TV, a washer and dryer, an engagement ring, a wedding band, a man’s ring, and a gun safe out of a home that was damaged in a fire.
Named by the fabled explorer William Clark, this engaging historic city took shape at the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers. Paducah is oriented towards the water, and thanks to its proximity to Kentucky’s Western Coalfields, the city quickly became a transport hub, both by steamboat and rail.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Board of Education announced Contessa Orr as the district’s next superintendent. Officials tell us Orr is a long-time educator who started her career as a special education teacher. They say she has spent 22 years in teaching and administrative positions in...
With attendance figures running ahead of the past three years, night seven of the Western Kentucky State Fair continues Thursday night as the annual event heads into the homestretch. Today is Christian County Farm Bureau Day with members admitted free with a coupon until 6 tonight. Tony Meacham with the...
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Interstate 24 in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Elena Eley of St. Louis, Missouri, was northbound driving slowly with a vehicle that had a flat tire when her SUV was hit by a second northbound SUV driven by Dwight Lewis of Hopkinsville that was behind her.
A Herndon couple was arrested in connection to an incident Saturday on 13th Street in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 31-year-old Shycorian Bailey and 28-year-old Rodreyanna Bailey entered a woman’s home without her permission and assaulted her, then Rodreyanna Bailey took the woman’s cell phone. Both were arrested on East 18th Street Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree burglary.
Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Samantha Rodriguez was one of 24 police officers who graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Academy of Police Supervision in Richmond. The three-week course consists of 122 hours of training targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list...
A Clarksville man was found with drugs and a loaded gun at a Hopkinsville bowling alley Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called for 36-year-old Michael Lewis who was snorting cocaine by a video game located inside of Southern Lanes on Canton Street. He was reportedly sweating profusely inside the air-conditioned building when police arrived. Police say they found cocaine residue on the video game stand along with two straws with residue inside them.
