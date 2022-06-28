Boil Water Advistory – Glenwood Mill Road Area

An electrical fire destroyed an RV at Prizer Point in Trigg County Monday afternoon. Trigg Lyon firefighters say they were called to an RV fire at Prizer Point just before 6 pm and when they arrived they called for an ambulance for a woman with possible smoke inhalation. The woman was treated at the scene but did not want to be transported to the hospital.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO