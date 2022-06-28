ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

CEMA holds meet and greet for gubernatorial candidates to meet first responders

By Tina Detelj
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7wZj_0gOlqtoX00

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Emergency Management Association (CEMA) held an event for first responders to meet the candidates for the 2022 gubernatorial race at Saybrook Point on Tuesday.

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont is seeking reelection and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski are going head to head this election season.

Dozens of the event’s attendees had the opportunity to meet Bob Stefanowski and Gov. Ned Lamont. Attendees of the event were employees of the state’s emergency management services, police, fire and public health departments.

“Your presence here provides representation to over 30,000 individual public safety professionals in our state,” Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera, who also serves as President of CEMA, told the group.

The two gubernatorial candidates addressed the first responders and praised them for their service during the pandemic.

Those cupboards were bare,” said Gov. Lamont about the PPE supplies in Washington D.C. at the beginning of the pandemic. “So we worked hard. We ended up getting hundreds of millions of masks and related gear.

The gubernatorial candidate addressed concerns of the protection of first responders during the pandemic.

“I don’t think we did a good enough job protecting our first responders during COVID. I think we could have done better,” said Stefanowski.”

Members had the ear of the candidates for a half-hour each.

The State Firefighters Association wanted to know why the capital improvement plan for regional fire schools has been stalled when it says $31 million was approved through bonding and needs the governor’s signature to move forward.

“When that started it was supposed to be a five-year plan. We’re into twenty years now,” said John Carew, Past President of the State Firefighters Association.

Green party candidate Michelle Bicking was also expected to appear at the meet and greet but she was unable to attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Lamont signs order creating 250th anniversary commission

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Friday creating a new commission charged with planning the state’s multi-year celebration and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence signing. The Connecticut Semiquincentennial Commission will be a state-level group, similar to the United States Semiquincentennial Commission recently established by Congress. The executive […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

News 8 hosting debates ahead of November election

(WTNH) – News 8 is holding a series of political debates ahead of the November general election. The first debate will feature Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate. It will take place on July 26 at 8 p.m. between Republicans Themis Klarides, Leora Levy, and Peter Lumaj. The debate will be televised live from […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Lamont names new Secretary of the State

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he will name Mark F. Kohler of North Haven to fill the vacancy of the Office of the Secretary of State on Thursday. This vacancy was created by the expected resignation of Secretary Denise Merrill, who announced her intention to resign this week. State law […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Biden meets virtually with Lamont, other governors on abortion rights

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden met virtually with Democratic governors who have moved to protect abortion rights in their states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, California Gov. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Saybrook, CT
Government
City
Old Saybrook, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CT
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Lamont: Fewer state workers retiring than expected

Connecticut has been bracing for what's called the "silver tsunami," when a large number of state employees were expected to retire. On Wednesday, state officials said the number of state workers actually retiring is much lower than expected and recruiting efforts to fill vacancies are underway.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Autism Families CONNECTicut helps community, receives $10K grant

(WTNH) – Autism Families CONNECTicut said it recently received a $10,000 grant from the New England Patriots Foundation for its work giving back to the community.  News 8 sat down with Leah Moon, co-founder and board member of Autism Families CONNECTicut, and Denzell Closs, who has received support from the organization, to learn more about it and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
John Carew
Person
Bob Stefanowski
WTNH

CT Summer at the Museum program returns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The popular state-run program, Connecticut Summer at the Museum, is officially returning to the 2022 summer season according to Governor Ned Lamont. Connecticut Summer at the Museum allows kids free admission to over 130 museums across the state over the summer. It was originally established in 2021 in response to the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cema#Politics State#Saybrook Point#Democratic#Republican#Ppe
WTNH

DEEP issues warning for elevated Ozone levels over the Fourth of July weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is expecting warm weather on Friday that may contribute to ozone levels that are Unhealthy Sensitive Group Levels (USG). DEEP issued the warning for reduced air quality as many people will be outdoors to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend. “The very […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State bio-fuel law kicks in July 1

(WTNH) – The next plate of french fries you get at a restaurant in Connecticut may be helping you heat your home soon. On July 1, a new state law is kicking in and it will require all home heating oil to be a biofuel blend. A large amount of the product will be made […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WTNH

News 8 rides along with state police on July 4 weekend

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are stepping up patrols this weekend to stop reckless driving. News 8’s Jayne Chacko rode along with State Trooper Leah Vaichus to see the problem firsthand.  While driving on Rt 15, dispatch sends Vaichus to an accident. With lights on, foot on the gas, she jumps into action.  “I’m out here […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Crash closes northbound side of Rt. 8

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-car crash has shut down the northbound side of Route 8 near exit 12 on Thursday morning. Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. They have not released any details on what happened or if anyone is injured. Check News 8’s traffic map to see […]
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – Kicking off the Fourth of July holiday weekend, News 8 has some amazing deals to share. Edible Arrangements cater to holiday enthusiasts and the Fourth of July is no exception. From July 1 through July 4, you can celebrate Independence Day and get 20% off select items for web and pickup by using […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy