Oregon State

Oregon Agricultural Water Alliance Looks To Address The Needs Of All Farmers

By Glenn Vaagen
pnwag.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a new group of ag organizations, with a goal of tackling drought concerns threatening both livelihoods and potentially the food supply. The newly formed Oregon Agricultural Water Alliance include the Oregon Farm Bureau, the state Cattleman’s...

pnwag.net

Comments / 2

pnwag.net

Wine Minute: Help For Oregon’s Ag Community

In today's PNW Ag Network Wine Minute, Sam Tannahill talks about help available for growers adjusting to the removal of the overtime exemption for the farming community. If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon companies fined for environmental violations

Four Oregon companies were collectively fined over $78,000 for environmental violations. In May, the state Department of Environmental Quality fined Selmet Incorporated in Albany roughly $62,000 for abandoning flammable, hazardous waste. And the Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company received more than $10,00 dollars in fines for dumping foreign freshwater into local sources, which could potentially introduce invasive species into coastal Oregon.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Searle: 2022 Has Proven To Be Challenging For Idaho Ag

Every year has challenges for farmers across the Pacific Northwest. But, 2022 has put more challenges before Idaho producers than typical, that according to Idaho Farm Bureau Federation President Bryan Searle. He said weather has been more difficult than normal, with an extremely dry winter and early spring, giving way to wet and cool conditions, with some locations experiencing flooding.
IDAHO STATE
pnwag.net

Bird Flu Detected In Washington’s Kitsap, County Suspension Of Poultry Shows Continue

The Washington state Department of Agriculture announced another bird flu case Thursday. A backyard flock in Kitsap County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza on June 29th. Kitsap is the 11th county with bird flu detected in domestic flocks, with 27 infected flocks statewide. All infected flocks have had contact with wild waterfowl, which are known to transmit the virus without showing symptoms.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

New wildfire risk map has implications for Oregon homeowners

Approximately 80,000 Oregon homes and other buildings are in areas of high or extreme wildfire risk. That’s according to a new map the Oregon Department of Forestry released Thursday. This means that those property owners may be subject to new building code and defensible space requirements to mitigate the risk of future wildfires. The new requirements are still going through a public process and property owners can appeal their risk classification. OPB reporter Cassandra Profita fills us in on the details.
OREGON STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus payments of $600 going to Oregon residents

Over 236,000 stimulus checks worth $600 are going out to Oregon residents this week from the Oregon Department of Revenue. This is part of the One-Time Assistance plan, which was approved back in March. The total cost of the stimulus plan is $141.8 million dollars. Eligibility for the Oregon stimulus...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

NE Portland glass recycler Owens-Brockway will continue operating, install pollution controls

Oregon’s largest recycler of glass containers will continue to operate in Northeast Portland as it installs equipment to control excess pollution. State regulators had threatened Owens-Brockway, a subsidiary of O-I Glass Inc., with a $1 million fine last June, finding it had repeatedly violated the air quality standards required under its operating permit. It ordered the company to come up with plans to fix the problem or shut down by this month.
PORTLAND, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Thousands of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage in July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Across regions, politics, Oregonians share concerns that the future will include more wildfires

Despite an exceptionally wet spring, Oregonians surveyed in early June overwhelmingly expect a future of increased wildfires across the state, according to a recent survey. The Oregon Values and Belief Center, a nonpartisan public opinion research organization, received 1,500 responses to an online survey sent to adults across the state during the first week of June.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Electric Tractors Featured During Portland Conference

A major conference on electric transportation wrapped up Thursday in Portland. Organizer Jeff Allen said they had a number of vehicles on display, including a tractor, showcasing how EV’s can help save farmers money. “A lot of the diesel that farms burn, they burn idling. Of course, with an...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

New Proposed Law In Oregon Takes Aim At Your Rights

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the right of citizens to “keep and bear arms” in public places…shooting down a foolish law in New York State. This week we hear that an anti gun rights group has enough signatures to put an initiative on the ballot in Oregon to take gun rights away.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon: An Expensive Place to Live — An Expensive Place to Die

(Graphic | Courtesy of CrossPointe Capital) This year, individual tax-payers in Oregon, will pay more in income taxes than residents of any other state. That’s according to U.S. News and World Report on January 24, 2022, citing a Finance Buzz analysis of federal and state tax rates for 2021. That’s one reason the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis just announced unprecedented tax revenues. According to its May 18, 2022 report: “Oregon experienced a flood of collections during the 2022 tax filing season, far outstripping projections. Following a record year for payments during the 2021 tax season, final payments this year came in $1.2 billion (70 percent) larger. Along with large personal income tax collections, corporate and estate tax collections continue to set records as well.”
OREGON STATE

