ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County Supervisors pass $7.35B budget for new fiscal year

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SbsG_0gOlqXaf00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $7.35 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, including $200 million in additional funding requests.

Part of the increase will go toward hiring more county employees, wildfire reduction efforts and park or community center projects.

Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher said budgets aren't just buckets of money, but "a reflection of values," which include better public safety and behavioral health services, sustainability and more affordable housing.

Helen Robbins-Meyer, county administrative officer, said county staff has spent last six months putting together "what I think is our best budget ever."

Robbins-Meyer said that while advancing both community and county values, "this is a fiscally sound, balanced budget that maintains prudent reserves."

According to a release from Fletcher's office, budget highlights include:

-- an additional $71.8 million and 115 new positions for the ongoing transformation of the behavioral health system, moving from crisis response to a prevention and continuous care model

-- $11.9 million from one-time stimulus funds to develop affordable housing to reduce homelessness

-- a $10 million increase to help people experiencing homelessness by working with cities to fund shelters and places for people to stay

-- over $130 million for health care in county jails

-- an additional $2.2 million to protect communities and reduce wildfire risk in unincorporated areas through roadside vegetation management and fire breaks

-- 100 new positions for Child Welfare Services to support placements for children in care, improve prevention services and connect families to community-based services

-- 100 new positions for services including Calfresh and Medi-Cal

-- 60 new positions for in-home supportive services for older adults and people who are blind or disabled

-- nearly $60 million for environmental improvements, including $40 million to address stormwater, $16.3 million on the Multiple Species Conservation Program and $3.4 million to improve the Tijuana River Valley

In early May, the county released its recommended $7.1 billion budget, with significant investments in mental health, homelessness, equity, racial justice and climate change.

The budget called for adding 1,000 staff across stated "priority areas."

Earlier in the budget process, supervisors heard funding requests from department leaders and the public at large. Before Tuesday's vote, supervisors praised residents, Robbins-Meyer and her colleagues, and department leaders for their input in crafting the new budget, which takes affect July 1.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
kusi.com

SDUHSD terminates Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward without cause

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a special meeting, the San Dieguito Union High School District has voted to terminate Superintendent Dr. Cheryl James-Ward, without cause. The termination comes after James-Ward was being criticized for a comment she made referencing Asian student academic performances, with an influx of wealthy Chinese families.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
CBS 8

San Diego County Sheriff's Dept. implements mandatory overtime to address staffing shortages, as overtime pay balloons to $10.8 million this year

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Plagued by staffing shortages, Undersheriff Kelly Martinez is requiring all deputies to work 12.5 hours of overtime every two pay period to try and satisfy minimum staffing levels inside jails, courts, and other units. The Sheriff's Department currently has 288 vacancies, however a spokesperson...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

Safe Parking Program, General Plan Update, membership in the Clean Energy Alliance (Community Choice Energy), and dog parks are topics for discussion at the June 28 Council Meeting. ALL-WAY STOPS TO BE INSTALLED. To manage speeding traffic, all-way stop signs will be installed at the intersections of Warmlands Avenue and...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Are Fireworks Illegal in San Diego? Carlsbad? Chula Vista? Anywhere?

This holiday weekend, officials are urging San Diego County residents to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals, reminding them that fireworks are illegal. In fact, fireworks of any kind — sparklers, firecrackers, cherry bombs, poppers and bottle rockets — are all illegal in the city and county of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balanced Budget#Budget Process#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#County Jails#Politics Local#Board
times-advocate.com

Costco coming to Westfield Mall

The Escondido City Council at a special meeting on Monday will vote on a resolution that will renew the existing lease with Westfield/ North County Shopping Center and lease land to Costco for a new center at the city land, which is located at the southern edge of the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy