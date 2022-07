Below is a picture of the victim’s vehicle. Update June 30 , 2022 @ 8:31 a.m. On June 29, 2022, at around noon, Dallas Police were called to an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. When officers arrived, they found a male victim and female victim, dead inside an apartment. The preliminary investigation determined the two had been shot. Two children under the age of five years old were also found inside the apartment and were unharmed.

