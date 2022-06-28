ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Parks Dept Opens City Pools, Including Seven in Queens

 1 day ago
Astoria Pool (NYC Parks Dept.)

The Parks Dept. opened the city’s 53 outdoor pools for the season today—including the seven that are located in Queens.

The city opened the pools today in accordance with tradition. The pools are typically open the day after public schools close.

“Summer is here which means our pools and beaches are open to enjoy,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of the city’s public pools to stay cool, get some exercise, and have fun.”

The seven pools in Queens include the Astoria Park Pool, Fisher Pool in East Elmhurst, Fort Totten Pool in Bay Terrace, Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Marie Curie Park Pool in Bayside, PS 186 Playground Pool in Bellerose, and Windmuller Pool in Woodside.

The pools will be open from today through Sunday, Sept. 11. Daily hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Entry is free.

Operations will be adjusted as needed based on daily lifeguard coverage to keep swimmers safe.

NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, who held a season kickoff event at Hamilton Fish Pool in Manhattan this morning, said “It’s time to make a splash: New York City’s outdoor pools are open for the season!”

