Sumter, SC

Sumter officials searching for man missing for two weeks

By Briasia Russ
wach.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man who...

wach.com

wach.com

Orangeburg officials searching for missing 59-year-old man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are searching for a missing 59-year-old Orangeburg County man, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Elijah Tyler, of Bill Salley Road in Cordova, was last seen June 10 after a family member dropped him off near Jamison’s Pharmacy on...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Sumter, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Sumter, SC
wach.com

Sumter County runaway found safe

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced that a runaway teen who was once missing, is now home safe. According to the office, India English left her home on the 7000 block of Saxton Road in Rembert late Saturday evening on June 25 without knowledge of or permission from her parents.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
#Police
counton2.com

Three arrested on narcotics charges in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people on narcotics charges. According to BCSO, agents received a tip that a repeat offender may be involved with narcotics again. Thomas Walter Ward Jr. was known to agents for previous investigations into heroin and fentanyl distribution in Goose Creek and Hanahan.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct towards a child. Hollingsworth is accused of abusing his 5-week-old child. According to investigators, the abuse was brought to their attention by hospital staff at Prisma Health, after an incident was reported...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Gas station shooting leaves man in the hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. LOCAL FIRST | Father accused of abusing five-week-old infant arrested, charged. According to RCSD, deputies were called to the BP Station at 7301 Parklane Road just before 1:00...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 men killed in early morning Lancaster crash, officials say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster Wednesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officials said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Highway 903 near the intersection of Damsel Road. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw and 67-year-old […]
LANCASTER, SC
wpde.com

Drive-by shooting reported near Hartsville Dollar General: Deputies

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A drive-by shooting happened Monday near the Dollar General in Hartsville off 5th Street. Two cars were shooting at each other, reports confirm. Nobody is hurt at this time, according to the Darlington County Sheriff. There are no further details to release at this time.
HARTSVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston man to the hospital Monday night. Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Monday to Trident Hospital to meet with the gunshot victim, Lt. Rick Carson said. The victim told deputies...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

SLED charges Williamsburg County man with assault, battery

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 52-year-old Willie John Dansby, Jr. with Assault and Battery 1st Degree on Tuesday. Dansby shot in the direction of a Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy involved in the encounter was not injured in the shooting. SLED was requested to investigate by Williamsburg […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED begins investigation into officer involved shooting

Williamsburg County, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been charged with taking over the investigation of an officer involved shooting. According to SLED the suspect 52 year old Willie John Dansby, Jr. and is charged with Assault and Battery in the 1st Degree for shooting in the direction of a Sheriff’s Deputy. SLED officials confirm tonight that the Corporal Deputy was not injured in the.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

