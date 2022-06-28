Sumter officials searching for man missing for two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a man has been injured in a shooting at a gas station in Richland County's Dentsville community on Wednesday afternoon. Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the BP Gas station located at 7301 Parklane Rd. near the intersection of Claudia Drive just before 1 p.m.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have identified a person wanted for questioning after a gun was recently fired inside the Magnolia Mall. The incident happened about 7 p.m. on June 18, police said. Police did not say whether anyone was hurt in the incident. Florence police posted surveillance photos Tuesday of the person on […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is responding to reports of a shooting on the 7400 block of Parklane Road. Deputies are advising people to avoid the area. RCSD said they were called to the BP Station on Parklane Rd just before 1 p.m. On...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — Orangeburg County investigators are searching for a missing 59-year-old Orangeburg County man, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Elijah Tyler, of Bill Salley Road in Cordova, was last seen June 10 after a family member dropped him off near Jamison’s Pharmacy on...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after people in two cars shot at each other Tuesday near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. as two vehicles were driving down North 5th Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found shell casings in the road. […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 52-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he shot at a deputy during a domestic dispute. Willie John Dansby Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for a June 25 incident where he allegedly shot at a corporal with […]
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the shooting victim as Charrod Phillips, 17, of Moncks Corner.
The post Moncks Corner Teen Fatally Shot At North Charleston Gas Station appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced that a runaway teen who was once missing, is now home safe. According to the office, India English left her home on the 7000 block of Saxton Road in Rembert late Saturday evening on June 25 without knowledge of or permission from her parents.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people on narcotics charges. According to BCSO, agents received a tip that a repeat offender may be involved with narcotics again. Thomas Walter Ward Jr. was known to agents for previous investigations into heroin and fentanyl distribution in Goose Creek and Hanahan.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct towards a child. Hollingsworth is accused of abusing his 5-week-old child. According to investigators, the abuse was brought to their attention by hospital staff at Prisma Health, after an incident was reported...
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal has identified the shooting victim as Gaber Baghdady, 64, of Hanahan.
The post Hanahan Man Killed During Charleston Restaurant Shooting appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. LOCAL FIRST | Father accused of abusing five-week-old infant arrested, charged. According to RCSD, deputies were called to the BP Station at 7301 Parklane Road just before 1:00...
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster Wednesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officials said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Highway 903 near the intersection of Damsel Road. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw and 67-year-old […]
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A drive-by shooting happened Monday near the Dollar General in Hartsville off 5th Street. Two cars were shooting at each other, reports confirm. Nobody is hurt at this time, according to the Darlington County Sheriff. There are no further details to release at this time.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston man to the hospital Monday night. Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Monday to Trident Hospital to meet with the gunshot victim, Lt. Rick Carson said. The victim told deputies...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A woman has turned herself in and has been arrested after she was involved in a deadly apartment shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officials say 25-year-old Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin turned herself in to CPD officers and members of the United States Marshal Service’s...
Lexington, SC 06/29/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are turning to the public in hopes that they can help catch some thieves. They have video footage of two people who stole a trailer and some tools on June 11, 2022, off Old Dunbar Road.
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have charged a Lexington restaurateur with perjury in an upcoming murder case. Gregorio "Greg" Leon, is facing murder charges on that he killed his wife's lover and has now allegedly provided false testimony in the case. Leon's...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 52-year-old Willie John Dansby, Jr. with Assault and Battery 1st Degree on Tuesday. Dansby shot in the direction of a Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy involved in the encounter was not injured in the shooting. SLED was requested to investigate by Williamsburg […]
Williamsburg County, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been charged with taking over the investigation of an officer involved shooting. According to SLED the suspect 52 year old Willie John Dansby, Jr. and is charged with Assault and Battery in the 1st Degree for shooting in the direction of a Sheriff’s Deputy. SLED officials confirm tonight that the Corporal Deputy was not injured in the.
Comments / 0