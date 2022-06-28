ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEC announces survey to monitor striped bass health in New York

By Staff Report
 1 day ago

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced a two-year study to monitor the health and contaminant loads of Atlantic striped bass in New York’s marine waters. The survey will collect samples of striped bass to measure levels of polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) and other contaminants to...

New York State record for smallmouth bass broken buy 8.6 pound catch on Cayuga Lake

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced a new state record for smallmouth bass was set on June 15, opening day for bass harvest season. Thomas Russell Jr., of Albion reeled in an eight-pound, six-ounce smallmouth bass from Cayuga Lake, Seneca County. Russell’s bass surpassed the previous record by two ounces, a tie between fish caught on Lake Erie in 1995, and in the St. Lawrence River in 2016.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
New York State Division of Consumer Protection & New York State Parks remind New Yorkers about the importance of water safety

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) remind parents and guardians of the importance of year-round water safety. As the hot weather sets in, many families head to swimming pools, beaches and lakes, but it is imperative to pay special attention to these safety tips to prevent accidents.
DRINKS
Attorney General James sues national gun distributors for fueling gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DEC Forest Rangers – Week in review

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Southern Tier 8 Regional Board to drive middle mile fiber expansion

On June 28, 2022, nearly 200 government and community leaders, national broadband experts, and members of the business community came together for the first-ever Upstate Rural Broadband Conference at the Doubletree Hotel in Binghamton. The conference was hosted by Southern Tier 8 Regional Board and the Regional Broadband Collaborative to help build the future of New York’s Southern Tier through high-speed broadband infrastructure and economic development initiatives.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Attorney General James, national law firms, and reproductive rights groups launch hotline for abortion legal service

New York Attorney General Letitia James, 24 national law firms, and eight reproductive rights organizations today announced the launch of a legal hotline that will provide legal guidance and resources to patients, healthcare providers, and supporters seeking information about their legal rights to access and provide abortions. The legal hotline, which is part of Attorney General James’ new Pro Bono Task Force on Reproductive Health that she convened with these law firms and advocacy groups, will be available to anyone who is seeking legal information and legal advice about abortions in New York, patients seeking to travel to New York to obtain an abortion, healthcare providers, and people and organizations providing material support. The hotline is free and will be available in the 12 most common languages spoken in New York. Attorney General James’ task force is co-led by the law firm Paul, Weiss and the Center for Reproductive Rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways elects board members for 2022-23

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council is pleased to formally announce recent appointments to its Board of Directors as confirmed at its recent annual meeting. GSNYPENN is one of 112 councils chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) to deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. The GSNYPENN...
SYRACUSE, NY
Arcadia man charged after breaking into neighbors home

Police arrested an Arcadia man after report of a break in. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested James F. Natale, 64, of Arcadia for criminal possession of a weapon, harassment, and trespass. Natale unlawfully entered his neighbor’s property and allegedly pushed, hit, and threw...
ARCADIA, NY

