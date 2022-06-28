DEC announces survey to monitor striped bass health in New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James, 24 national law firms, and eight reproductive rights organizations today announced the launch of a legal hotline that will provide legal guidance and resources to patients, healthcare providers, and supporters seeking information about their legal rights to access and provide abortions. The legal hotline, which is part of Attorney General James’ new Pro Bono Task Force on Reproductive Health that she convened with these law firms and advocacy groups, will be available to anyone who is seeking legal information and legal advice about abortions in New York, patients seeking to travel to New York to obtain an abortion, healthcare providers, and people and organizations providing material support. The hotline is free and will be available in the 12 most common languages spoken in New York. Attorney General James’ task force is co-led by the law firm Paul, Weiss and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

