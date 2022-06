Scarlet Witch had one major connection to Gargantos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that everyone missed. In the commentary track for the film, producer Richie Palmer revealed that the creative team used Elizabeth Olsen's eyes as a model. It's a clever bit of foreshadowing that no one has talked about until now. Wanda Maximoff was revealed as the villain of the MCU movie very early in its runtime. But, there were hints that she was the one pulling the strings of these monsters from their color schemes and how much of the early plot shows her family from WestView. With Multiverse of Madness now living on Disney+, you can expect more of these small details to see the light of day. Check out the comparison below for yourself.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO