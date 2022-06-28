Add new comment

Just weeks after driving the Escalade-V, a 668-horsepower supercharged full-size SUV, it felt disorienting hopping into the all-electric 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. One is a no-limits final chapter for internal combustion, the other is the start of a new era for the Cadillac brand. The Lyriq arrives as Cadillac's first all-electric vehicle, a mid-size SUV that slots somewhere between the gas-powered XT5 and XT6 models without sharing anything in common with them (apart from the Cadillac badge). Available initially as a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model with 340 hp and a 312-mile range, the Lyriq will also be sold with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain producing 500 hp.
