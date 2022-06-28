Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleReasons Why Many Truck Owners are Sticking with ICE Over Electric. Should your next truck or other vehicle be an EV? You might want to consider the main reasons why truck owners are deciding to stick with their traditional internal combustion engine over a battery pack powered motor in this truck...

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
Economy Cars to Avoid that are Actually Gas Guzzlers

Looking to buy a smaller economy car or truck to save money on fuel? Before buying one, check out this list of economy cars you should avoid because it turns out that they are actually gas guzzlers according to this automotive expert. Small Cars, Trucks and SUVs to Avoid. One...
Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
Rivian R1T Electric Truck: Owner Shares Lessons After One Month

Ben Sullins just took delivery of his brand-new Rivian R1T electric truck a month ago. While he's a seasoned EV owner who's been known to do his homework, Ben admits that there was a lot he didn't know about the electric pickup prior to spending some quality time with it. Needless to say, he's learned quite a bit over the course of a month, and now it's time to share it.
Volkswagen's New Truck Shows Off Its Ford Touchscreen

The wait is almost over to see the new Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck. A full reveal will take place on July 7, 2022, after numerous teasers have already shown us the stylish new headlights and rugged looking rear end. If you live in the US and are unfamiliar with this model, the VW Amarok is a mid-size truck that's been sold globally since 2010. VW never brought it stateside because of our infamous Chicken Tax, which heavily taxes any truck not built in North America.
The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy

Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy. The post The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Your Next Boxster May Not Be Built By Porsche

It's been a tough two years for the world's automakers. After being hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant chip crisis and supply chain issues have wreaked havoc on the industry. Despite strong demand, companies are struggling to get vehicles out of factories quickly enough. And we're not just talking about the mainstream brands, either - even Porsche is struggling to meet demand.
Ford's New EV Rules For Dealerships Stirs Tension, Criticisim

It's no secret that the current market for new automobiles has rapidly descended into chaos amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Low inventory has spurred the creation of steep markups and these practices (among others) have spurred some companies to act with Ford confirming that it will enact new rules to address these issues on the EV side.
2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Just weeks after driving the Escalade-V, a 668-horsepower supercharged full-size SUV, it felt disorienting hopping into the all-electric 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. One is a no-limits final chapter for internal combustion, the other is the start of a new era for the Cadillac brand. The Lyriq arrives as Cadillac's first all-electric vehicle, a mid-size SUV that slots somewhere between the gas-powered XT5 and XT6 models without sharing anything in common with them (apart from the Cadillac badge). Available initially as a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model with 340 hp and a 312-mile range, the Lyriq will also be sold with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain producing 500 hp.
The EarthRoamer LTi Stands Out As the Best Overland Vehicle

Overland travel is becoming more popular everyday. It's a great way to practice social distancing while driving across the country. Here is what overland vehicles are and a look at the EarthRoamer LTi. The post The EarthRoamer LTi Stands Out As the Best Overland Vehicle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Take a Ride in the Craziest Sports Car You've Never Heard Of

There is hardly a country with more defunct manufacturers than the U.K. Over the last 100 years, dozens of car brands have come and gone. Some of them, however, did things right, only to be forgotten by time. Such is the case with one of Britain’s most obscure and rare sports cars ever made – the 1970 Trident Clipper. U.K.-based YouTube channel, furiousdriving has managed to get access to one of the very few Trident Clippers made and tell us all about the quirks, features, and history of the car.
Gordon Murray electric SUV coming

Gordon Murray Automotive, the new car company of McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray, is currently putting the final touches on a pair of V-12 supercars. While the company is committed to offering V-12 cars as long as emission rules allow, it will also offer electric vehicles in preparation for a post internal-combustion engine era—and some of these EVs will be SUVs.
