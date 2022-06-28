ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Water ban reversed for July Fourth parade

By Jason Schaffer
amisun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNA MARIA ISLAND – After issuing a statement earlier this month about prohibiting the use of water during their annual July Fourth parade, The Anna Maria Island Privateers have reached a truce with Island officials. “The use of water and any device that propels water is restricted and...

www.amisun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Fireworks company adds spark to Benderson Park's annual Fourth of July show

Every year just before the Fourth of July, thousands head to Nathan Benderson Park to view a 15-minute fireworks show. But before any fireworks can light up the sky July 3, professional fireworks company Pyrotecnico will have spent months planning, designing and preparing for the Fireworks on the Lake show.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

The Bishop Hosts Fourth of July Fireworks Event - Red, White, and BOOM!

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature invites residents and visitors to enjoy the best views of the Fourth of July fireworks over the Manatee River from the Museum’s Riverside Plaza on Monday, July 4th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. With the Museum uniquely positioned for prime viewing unlike anywhere else, this family-friendly event will provide front-row seats to the annual fireworks display, delicious food from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q, and enough activities to keep the kids entertained. Doors to the Riverside Plaza will open at 6:00 p.m. for guests to grab their front-row seats, set up blankets or chairs, and gather their families. Guests can enjoy a meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q beginning at 7:00 p.m. that will include a pulled pork sandwich, smoked baked beans with pork, baked mac & cheese, sweet bar-b-q sauce or a vegetarian option of smoked Portobello Mushrooms. Meals must be reserved by June 30, and will not be available for purchase on site. A cash bar will be available on site for adult beverages, soda and desserts for guests to enjoy while they sit back and watch the show. Tickets may be reserved online, with or without a meal inclusion, at https://bishopscience.org/events/red-white-and-boom/. Single admission to Red, White, and BOOM not including a food reservation is $20. Single admission including a boxed meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q is $40. Children ages 4 and under get in free and re-entry will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets if desired but please note that coolers, smoking, fireworks or sparklers will not be permitted. Please note: Services animals allowed only. Indoor restrooms will be available, but the Museum’s exhibitions will be closed. There is no rain date for the event and no refunds. Should the event be rained out, total purchase price may be applied to membership, tickets, or Museum Store purchases.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Hunters Point dock permit challenge begins

CORTEZ – A hearing is underway to decide whether Hunters Point can build 49 docks in the canal bordering the new development. The case pertains to the environmental resource permit that the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) issued Hunters Point developer and property owner Marshall Gobuty in June 2021.
Mysuncoast.com

Big holes being dug on local beaches endanger walkers, turtles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers digging in the sand is nothing new; but people failing to fill the holes when they leave is causing concern for local governments throughout Southwest Florida, including the Suncoast. These holes seen recently are not what you would typically see. They are up to 5...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#July Fourth
amisun.com

Portions of Greer Island closing to boaters

LONGBOAT KEY – Boaters will soon be prohibited from pulling ashore at two locations on Greer Island, also known as Beer Can Island, along the east side of the Longboat Pass Bridge. The new restrictions are expected to be in place for the Fourth of July weekend. The Longboat...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota swimmer completes Open Water Swimming Triple Crown

Outer space or the ocean: Which is more terrifying?. It it a question that has divided bloggers for years and has perhaps divided other less important people longer. It is impossible for me, a 27-year-old journalist, to know. My brain struggles to retain information on anything that happened before the MySpace boom of the mid-2000s, which is when I became terminally online. But I assume people were having this debate in the 1980s and 1990s as well, for it is a fascinating one.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Florida aviary enthusiasts flock to photograph the nation's emblem

In speaking with friends from outside Florida, University Park's Susan Beausang often mentions she had just come back from photographing bald eagles. "They are amazed to hear I can go out and photograph a bald eagle here in Florida," Beausang said. Surprise, indeed, Florida ranks third in the U.S. with...
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County announces holiday closings, schedules

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Sarasota County Government offices. Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources’ facilities. The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window. SCAT bus and...
Longboat Observer

Court date nears for car lot planned for Lakewood Ranch border

Twenty months after starting a legal push to overturn the Manatee County commissioners’ decision to allow a car lot on State Road 64 adjacent to Lakewood Ranch, members of the Save Gates Creek and Its Neighborhoods organization are optimistic 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Edward Nicholas will send the matter back to the commissioners for another vote.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Bay News 9

A touch of the Islands at new Anna Maria Island BBQ spot

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — What’s the most important thing to know about cooking a brisket?. The internal temperature must reach 185 degrees. Chef Ben Sato, gRub Tropical BBQ owner, is showing us how he cuts the fat away from a beef brisket. “It’s pretty simple, just takes...
ANNA MARIA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Soap Co. announces plans to open store in Venice

Naples Soap Co. signed a lease to open a new store in Venice in the planned community of Wellen Park, located along U.S. 41 and River Road. The location will feature more than 2,200 square feet of retail space with a coastal, modern theme and showcase the company’s full line of natural soaps, bath bombs, face care and body butters. The new store is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, the Naples-based company produces 300 bath, body and personal care products made in the U.S.
VENICE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Adult day center relocates to Sarasota space for $2.8 million

An adult day center is officially moving its headquarters to Sarasota after an almost two-year search for the perfect location. The ActivAge franchise acquired a 16,000-square-foot spot at 3801 Bee Ridge Road for $2.8 million. A spokesperson for the brand confirmed the headquarters will occupy about 68% of the total building. The renovations of the space will cost an approximate additional $2 million.
amisun.com

Events calendar

Beach market, Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. American Seoul, Helena Rho virtual author event, Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Sea life origami and stuffy sewing, Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 10...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
thatssotampa.com

Iconic Floridan Palace Hotel to undergo $25 million renovation

1754 Properties, LLC, an institutional owner, operator and lender of hotels and other real estate based in South Florida, is pleased to announce that Tampa’s iconic Floridan Palace Hotel will be joining the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand. As part of a major rebranding process, the. 212-room property, with...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy