Water ban reversed for July Fourth parade

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature invites residents and visitors to enjoy the best views of the Fourth of July fireworks over the Manatee River from the Museum’s Riverside Plaza on Monday, July 4th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. With the Museum uniquely positioned for prime viewing unlike anywhere else, this family-friendly event will provide front-row seats to the annual fireworks display, delicious food from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q, and enough activities to keep the kids entertained. Doors to the Riverside Plaza will open at 6:00 p.m. for guests to grab their front-row seats, set up blankets or chairs, and gather their families. Guests can enjoy a meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q beginning at 7:00 p.m. that will include a pulled pork sandwich, smoked baked beans with pork, baked mac & cheese, sweet bar-b-q sauce or a vegetarian option of smoked Portobello Mushrooms. Meals must be reserved by June 30, and will not be available for purchase on site. A cash bar will be available on site for adult beverages, soda and desserts for guests to enjoy while they sit back and watch the show. Tickets may be reserved online, with or without a meal inclusion, at https://bishopscience.org/events/red-white-and-boom/. Single admission to Red, White, and BOOM not including a food reservation is $20. Single admission including a boxed meal from Nancy’s Bar-B-Q is $40. Children ages 4 and under get in free and re-entry will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets if desired but please note that coolers, smoking, fireworks or sparklers will not be permitted. Please note: Services animals allowed only. Indoor restrooms will be available, but the Museum’s exhibitions will be closed. There is no rain date for the event and no refunds. Should the event be rained out, total purchase price may be applied to membership, tickets, or Museum Store purchases.

