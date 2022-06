Legislation introduced to Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday aims to protect abortion in the city, even if it would at some point become restricted statewide. City Councilman Bobby Wilson sponsored three related bills hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, deciding that Americans do not have a constitutional right to abortion. The decision clears the way for states to enact their own abortion laws — though Wilson said he wants to pass measures in Pittsburgh that ensure abortion remains accessible in the city even if Pennsylvania bans or restricts it.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO