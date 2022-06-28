ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis, OH

Gallipolis Daily Tribune

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGALLIPOLIS — An African penguin was joined by an armadillo, a tortoise, an echidna, and a sloth during Saturday’s visit by the Columbus Zoo to the Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis. The visit was part of Bossard’s Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities.”. Library Director...

www.mydailytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Sentinel

Independence Day celebrations in the Ohio Valley

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs and Gallia counties will be celebrating Independence Day this weekend with many events and fireworks throughout the area. RUTLAND — The Annual Rutland Volunteer Fire Department Ox Roast will be on Saturday, July 2. 11 a.m. Parade begins at Depot Street. 12:15 p.m. Pretty...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;. Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Independence Day events begin early in Ripley, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — A pair of early events will kick of the Independence Day celebrations and activities this week in Parkersburg and Ripley. In Parkersburg, the annual American Legion Post 15 carnival and fireworks show will begin Thursday and run through July 4 at City Park with games, rides and concessions.
PARKERSBURG, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Independence Day Celebrations

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio – Communities around the county will be celebrating Independence Day with activites through the weekend. Rutland Volunteer Fire Department Ox Roast – July 2, 2022. Events kick off with the annual parade line up at 10 a.m. on Depot Street. The parade begins at 11...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Gallipolis, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Gallipolis, OH
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

WV News buys OVP publications

OHIO VALLEY — WV News is excited about helping newspapers in Gallipolis and Pomeroy, Ohio, and Point Pleasant, W.Va., grow to better serve the communities along the Ohio River. WV News acquired the three newspapers from AIM Media Midwest, effective July 1. With the transition of ownership, the first...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Ashland (KY)

This manufacturing city on the Ohio River is the anchor for the fifth-largest metropolitan area in Kentucky, and part of the Tri-State Area, crossing over to West Virginia and Ohio. Ashland developed quickly in the late 19th century on the back of the pig iron trade, and as a riverport...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTAP

Fourth of July Carnival is returning to Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The free Fourth of July Carnival is coming back once again to the Parkersburg City Park. The free carnival is put on by the American Legion each year. For this year’s activities, they will be using a new vending company for the rides. Roger Loughry, a...
WOWK 13 News

Woody Williams hospitalized in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The family of Woody Williams and his namesake foundation are thanking the public for the prayers of healing and comfort. The Marine and Medal of Honor recipient is in the hospital in West Virginia. He received the MOH from President Harry Truman on October 5, 1945 for his bravery during World […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Gallipolis Daily Tribune#African#Summer Reading Program#The State Library#The Columbus Zoo#Bossard Library#Story Times And Lap#Ohio Valley Publishing
Lootpress

Last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Herschel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died Wednesday. He was 98. Williams’ foundation announced on Twitter and Facebook that he died at the Veterans Affairs medical center bearing his name in Huntington. As...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Woody Williams’ family asks for prayers and privacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The health of West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams appears to be failing. His family posted a message to the social media sites of the Woody Williams Foundation which indicated the World War II veteran is hospitalized and living out his last days.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July fireworks to be set off from Fort Boreman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Fourth of July fireworks will once again be fired off from Fort Boreman hill. The 25 minute firework show will start at 10 :00 p.m. on July 4th and can be seen in several locations throughout the city. The location at Fort Boreman hill...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Are there mountain lions in WV? DNR says no, locals say yes

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Are there mountain lions in the Mountain State? The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR) says no, but several residents say they may have recently seen the creature creeping around. Multiple people living in Eleanor, West Virginia, have reported possible mountain lion spottings in the area during late June. […]
ELEANOR, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SCDNReports

24 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 24 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. ASHLEY DAWN HAMMONDS, 31. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Hometown Tragedy: The Pike County Massacre

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Eight people. All members of the same family. Killed execution-style in the same night. The Rhoden family murders shocked the small community of Pike County, Ohio. In April 2016, seven Rhodens were found dead across three properties on the same street, with the final victim...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is ready for new rollout 988 number July 16th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Meteorologist recalls the day the Derecho crossed W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service in Charleston knew West Virginia was in for some storm related activity on June 29, 2012. However, they never expected it to line up like it did. Now a decade has passed and Meteorologist Jeff Hovis is still working out of the...
CHARLESTON, WV
ashlandbeacon.com

Iconic Downtown Locations Closing

They say that change is inevitable, and the only constant in our chaotic world. Change is exciting and bittersweet as is the case in downtown Ashland this week when two beloved businesses close their doors. Crawford Hairdressers at 208 16th Street and the Jockey Club Restaurant on 17th Street are...
ASHLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy