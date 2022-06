We will see some pretty zany stuff go down in Thor: Love and Thunder – it just takes one look at the trailers and clips (or the name Taika Waititi stamped on it) to know that for sure. However, the cast and crew of Thor 4 are out doing press for the film after its big premiere, and Chris Hemsworth is teasing at least one deleted scene of something even zanier that didn't make it into the finished film: an ABBA-style dance sequence!

