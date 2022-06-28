Independence Day celebrations in the Ohio Valley

Chicken Bar-B-Q will be at the Racine Fire Station on Monday at 11 a.m. Lorna Hart | OVP

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs and Gallia counties will be celebrating Independence Day this weekend with many events and fireworks throughout the area.

Meigs County

RUTLAND — The Annual Rutland Volunteer Fire Department Ox Roast will be on Saturday, July 2.

11 a.m. Parade begins at Depot Street

12:15 p.m. Pretty Baby Contest

1:45 p.m. Little Miss and Mister Contest

Noon Food stands, vendors and games will open

1 p.m. Dunk tank and inflatables open

2:30 p.m. Entertainment on stage begins with music by Kip Grueser

8-11 p.m. The Gaven Payne Band on stage

11 p.m. Fireworks

POMEROY — Pomeroy’s July 4th Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 2 beginning at 4 p.m. on the levee.

4-9 p.m. Car show

4-9 p.m. JD Williamson kids’ event with cartoon art and comedy show

4-8 p.m. DJ Rockin’ Reggie at the levee

8-9:45 Renee Stewart Band at the levee

5-7 p.m. Superheros from Wolfe Mountain

9:45 p.m. Fireworks

Food vendors will be set up throughout the day at the levee.

RACINE — The schedule of events for Racine’s 4th of July celebration will be as follows on Monday, July 4:

11 a.m. Racine Fire Department’s chicken barbecue at the firehouse

4:30-8:30 p.m. Food trucks and craft vendors at Star Mill Park, water slide and bounce house.

7:30 p.m. 4th of July parade, lineup at 7 p.m. at Southern Local parking lot. (The parade will be taking a different route this year. They will leave the high school, turn at Home National Bank and go to the park down Fifth Street, dispersing at the park and American Legion.)

8 p.m. Frog jumping contest directly following the parade. Sign-ups begin at 6 p.m.

9:45 p.m. Fireworks at Star Mill Park.

Home National Bank will be sponsoring Kona Ice, and a church group will be providing hot dogs before the fireworks.

MIDDLEPORT — 4th of July in the Village of Middleport will be celebrated on Monday, July 4 with the following schedule:

6:30 p.m. Parade beginning at the former Dairy Queen, line up is at 5:45 p.m.

7 p.m. Flag raising at Dave Diles Park. The National Anthem will but sung, the Meigs Band will play and Mayor Fred Hoffman will speak. Music by Next Level will follow.

9:30 p.m. Fireworks

Food will be provided by River City Players and ice cream by Riverbend Arts Council.

Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival has announced their two day schedule for “River Rec” at the Gallipolis City Park:

Sunday, July 3

9a.m. Church Service

10a.m. Southern Gospel

Noon opening ceremony

12:30 p.m. Contemporary Christian music

3:30p.m. Rotary Mile

Noon – 4 p.m. Inflatables

4 p.m. Parade

7 p.m. Musical guest Jess Kellie Adams

Monday, July 4

7:30 a.m. Baby Tot Sparkler Contest Registration

8:30 a.m. Baby Tot Sparkler Contest

10 a.m. – noon Free Inflatables

Noon – 4 p.m. Kids Day

Noon Talent Show

4-8 p.m. Free Inflatables

5-6 p.m. Musical guests: Jamie Merry; 6:30-8: p.m., Drew Baldridge; 8:30-10 p.m., Trent Tomlinson

10 p.m. Fireworks

All River Rec performances and pageants take place on the Robin Fowler State Farm Stage. Find updates on River Rec, which is organized by the Gallipolis Chamber of Commerce and its volunteers, at https://www.gallipolisriverrec.com/.

Fireworks will begin at 11 p.m.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Lorna Hart contributed to this report.

