Police are investigating a break-in that occurred at a business on East Main Street in the village of Palmyra this week. In security camera footage posted on its Facebook page, two suspects are shown breaking into the Chill and Grill ice cream shop around two o’clock Monday morning. One of the suspects is shown smashing out the glass door in order to make entry. The Facebook entry went on to say ” we….had all of our hard work stolen from us.”

PALMYRA, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO