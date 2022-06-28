ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harley Quinn Unveils Season 3 Episode Titles

By Michael Baculinao
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 3.01 - Harlivy. Episode 3.10 - The Horse And The Sparrow (Season Finale) Executive producer Patrick Schumacker also unveiled on Twitter another sneak photo of the upcoming season where we see Harley and Ivy being part of the Court of Owls. In the caption, he wrote that we should expect...

