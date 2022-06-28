ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

National Safety Month

By Chris Reckling
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – June is National Safety Month and with kids...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

A history that is no longer hidden in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Town Center in Virginia Beach’s Summer Fest goes …. Great Wolf Lodge offering complimentary stays to …. Thursday is Tonya Chapman’s first day as Portsmouth …. Thursday is William Harvey’s last day as president …. Tips to sell your home for...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Portsmouth, VA
Society
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WAVY News 10

New concerns over concrete removal in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. New concerns over concrete removal in Virginia Beach. Hampton 2-year-old’s January death ruled homicide. 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at Kelly’s Tavern …. Sen. Kaine discusses military troops and mental health. Fueling the Facts: Does overinflating your tires …. Portsmouth organization...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home For Summer#National Safety Month
WAVY News 10

Cruise Rudee Inlet in Style!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gather some friends, grab some food and drinks and embark on an exciting adventure as you pedal yourselves around Rudee Inlet!. Cycleboat by the Chesapeake Bay Pedal Club is a great way to tour the water with family and friends. Chesapeake Bay Pedal Club Cycleboat.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Coast Guard removes beached boat in Virginia Beach

A 29-foot recreational vessel was found beached on June 18 near the Virginia Beach side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. No injuries or environmental impacts were reported. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/coast-guard-removes-beached-boat-in-virginia-beach/
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WAVY News 10

Newport News changes rules for short-term rentals

WAVY News 10's Bret Hall reports. Fueling the Facts: Does overinflating your tires …. Portsmouth organization searches for more male mentors. Portsmouth George Washington Highway double shooting. One man shot and killed on Alexander St., another …. WAVY Weather Night Update | June 28, 2022. Chesapeake City Council approves raising...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

2 shot on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an early morning shooting that wounded a man and juvenile. Police say the shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. in the 5100 block of George Washington Highway. Both the 41-year-old man and 17-year-old are expected to recover. No other details have been...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Alexander St. in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Alexander …. Fueling the Facts: Do some gas stations have better …. Town Center in Virginia Beach’s Summer Fest goes …. Great Wolf Lodge offering complimentary stays to …. Thursday is Tonya Chapman’s first day...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy