National Safety Month

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — By the end of the week, Chesapeake officials say all recycling carts that have overflowed for weeks should be emptied. Chesapeake Mayor Rick West told Ten on Your Side that he cannot visit a church, restaurant, or movie theater without being questioned about failures in the city-wide curbside recycling program. “That […]
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gather some friends, grab some food and drinks and embark on an exciting adventure as you pedal yourselves around Rudee Inlet!. Cycleboat by the Chesapeake Bay Pedal Club is a great way to tour the water with family and friends. Chesapeake Bay Pedal Club Cycleboat.
A 29-foot recreational vessel was found beached on June 18 near the Virginia Beach side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. No injuries or environmental impacts were reported. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/coast-guard-removes-beached-boat-in-virginia-beach/
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an early morning shooting that wounded a man and juvenile. Police say the shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. in the 5100 block of George Washington Highway. Both the 41-year-old man and 17-year-old are expected to recover. No other details have been...
Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area Saturday morning off Shore Drive, near Live Oak Trail. Virginia Beach News: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in custody after several people were stabbed early Wednesday morning at Kelly’s Tavern on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach, police say. Four people in total had knife wounds, police said in a press release sent out just before 11 a.m. Wednesday confirming the incident.
