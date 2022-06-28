ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

North Clark County council district candidates discuss issues in forum

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 primary election is only five weeks away and candidates for Clark County Council’s newest district stated their cases for election as part of a recent series of forums. During a June 22 forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Clark County, four candidates for...

thereflector.com

Clark County Council approves buildable lands model, report

The Clark County Council has signed off on a report and model for vacant property in the county which eventually will help the county make changes as it plans for growth. During its June 21 meeting, the county council voted 3-2 to approve a Buildable Lands Report and Vacant Buildable Lands Model. The process to create the report and model played out through a monthslong hearing, which finally concluded earlier this month.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Repair Clark County will host sharpening events

Repair Clark County will hold in-person events where people can sharpen blades and gardening tools at Pomeroy Farm. The events are limited to 16 participants, stated a news release. They will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. Farm Days will be held...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Fireworks on sale though discharge in Clark County is limited

Fireworks for the Fourth of July went on sale June 28 in much of the county, though lighting them off is confined to only Independence Day per county code. “Even though fireworks are offered for sale starting on June 28, remember that they are not allowed to be used until July 4,” Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young stated in a news release.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Murmurs: Charter Reform Meets Unexpected Pushback

CHARTER REFORM MEETS UNEXPECTED PUSHBACK: City Commissioner Mingus Mapps launched a political action committee last fall explicitly to promote charter reform. WW has learned Mapps has reversed course and the PAC he formed now plans to air criticisms of a charter reform measure set to appear on the November ballot. Earlier this month, the 20-member Portland Charter Commission voted to send multiple reforms of city government and elections to the ballot. They chose to bundle all the reforms into a single measure. Mapps tells WW he thinks parts of the measure are “bad ideas”: “As you layer on these complications after complications…I think it actually might make our government less functional.” Mapps says his PAC will take an “educational” approach to the pushback by hosting forums to scrutinize the reform proposals. A second PAC, led by recent City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky and two onetime staffers of former Mayor Bud Clark, Chuck Duffy and Steve Moskowitz, is forming to launch a campaign against the measure. “We are a group of citizens who favored a change in our city’s form of government but see multiple problems with this proposal,” Duffy tells WW. “Our campaign will clearly set forth those problems and explain our reasons to vote no.”
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Officials say public safety sales tax would benefit law enforcement and justice systems

Clark County’s government wants its citizens to know the approval of a .1% increase on retail sales tax would be used to benefit its beleaguered law and justice system. During an informational forum on June 23, county staff and county council chair Karen Bowerman provided information about the upcoming sales tax proposal on the Aug. 2 ballot. If approved, the measure would help fund a body-worn and vehicle dashboard-based camera program for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Sheriff candidates detail their experience, goals for office

The three candidates seeking to replace Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins addressed issues facing the office during a June 23 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County. The three candidates all have decades of law enforcement experience. Vancouver Police Cpl. Rey Reynolds, county sheriff’s deputy...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Commentary: Crisis of crime argues for public safety tax

On June 6, the Battle Ground City Council voted against Clark County’s Proposition 11 for public safety funding. As leaders of a grassroots effort to fight crime in our communities, we support the proposed .1% sales tax increase. The county and its cities — in a 60/40 split, as...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
thereflector.com

GFWC seeks information about Battle Ground Lake State Park

The Battle Ground branch of the General Federation of Women’s Club, has formed a committee to help “backdate” the historical files on Battle Ground Lake State Park. During a meeting in May, the service club learned there is no information in the park’s files about life at the park when it was a privately owned entertainment Mecca, stated a news release.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
yamhilladvocate.com

Extremist Activist Casey Petrie Resigns and Takes Principal Position at Tigard Elementary School

As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Suggestion for the Interstate 5 Bridge Replacement project

Seventy-eight percent of Southwest Washington citizen’s top priority for the Interstate 5 Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) project is reducing traffic congestion and saving time. Overall, 70% of Portland metro area citizens have the same priority. Yet, the planners and key oversight committees appear to be on the verge of approving a project that fails to deliver what the people need and want.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER IN OREGON IDENTIFIED, NOT LOCATED AFTER ADDITIONAL SEARCHES

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the river. Multnomah County, OR (Last update, June 27, 2022) - On Monday, June 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit and Dive Team performed additional searches for the swimmer that went missing on Sunday evening near the western edge of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

Residential use in Woodland’s highway commercial zone is now prohibited

The Woodland City Council has taken action to put a stop to residential uses in commercially-zoned land by outright prohibiting it in a section of it’s city zoning. During its June 20 meeting, the city council voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance restricting new residential uses in the city’s highway commercial zones. That zoning mainly exists on land located off of the city’s two interchanges with Interstate 5.
WOODLAND, WA
KGW

Controversial LIV Golf hosted glitzy draft party at Portland nonprofit

PORTLAND, Ore. — LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed golf league, kicked off its first U.S. event with a glitzy gala at a Portland nonprofit. The LIV Golf Portland Pro Am Pairing Party was held at The Redd in Southeast Portland’s industrial district. The event space is owned by the environmental nonprofit Ecotrust.
nwlaborpress.org

Homeless nonprofit fires whistleblower

Less than two weeks after its workers voted to unionize, Portland homeless services provider All Good Northwest fired a worker for talking to the Northwest Labor Press and Willamette Week about the union campaign. Workers at All Good Northwest voted 15-3 to affiliate with Oregon AFSCME in ballots counted June...
PORTLAND, OR

