ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Residential use in Woodland’s highway commercial zone is now prohibited

By Rick Bannan / rick@thereflector.com
thereflector.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Woodland City Council has taken action to put a stop to residential uses in commercially-zoned land by outright prohibiting it in a section of it’s city zoning. During its June 20 meeting, the city council voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance restricting new residential uses in the city’s highway commercial...

www.thereflector.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereflector.com

Clark County Council approves buildable lands model, report

The Clark County Council has signed off on a report and model for vacant property in the county which eventually will help the county make changes as it plans for growth. During its June 21 meeting, the county council voted 3-2 to approve a Buildable Lands Report and Vacant Buildable Lands Model. The process to create the report and model played out through a monthslong hearing, which finally concluded earlier this month.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Fireworks on sale though discharge in Clark County is limited

Fireworks for the Fourth of July went on sale June 28 in much of the county, though lighting them off is confined to only Independence Day per county code. “Even though fireworks are offered for sale starting on June 28, remember that they are not allowed to be used until July 4,” Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young stated in a news release.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Suggestion for the Interstate 5 Bridge Replacement project

Seventy-eight percent of Southwest Washington citizen’s top priority for the Interstate 5 Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) project is reducing traffic congestion and saving time. Overall, 70% of Portland metro area citizens have the same priority. Yet, the planners and key oversight committees appear to be on the verge of approving a project that fails to deliver what the people need and want.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Woodland, WA
Woodland, WA
Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Homeless camp fire in woods threatens forest

The blaze appears to have started somewhere inside the camp, and spread quickly to trees and other debris. Firefighters from Clark County Fire District 6 battled a stubborn fire Tuesday that started in a large houseless encampment between Highway 99 and Interstate 5, west of the Bonneville Power Administration Ross Complex.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Zone#Prohibition#The Woodland City Council#Community Development#Safeway#Belmont Loop
thereflector.com

Repair Clark County will host sharpening events

Repair Clark County will hold in-person events where people can sharpen blades and gardening tools at Pomeroy Farm. The events are limited to 16 participants, stated a news release. They will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. Farm Days will be held...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

By Opening RV Park, Seattle Goes Where Portland Won’t

Two months ago, three Portland-area officials up for reelection in the May primary convened an “emergency meeting” to discuss using a portion of the Metro-owned Expo Center as a “safe parking” site for houseless Portlanders living in RVs or cars. They revived a year of discussions between the city and the regional planning agency Metro.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Commentary: Crisis of crime argues for public safety tax

On June 6, the Battle Ground City Council voted against Clark County’s Proposition 11 for public safety funding. As leaders of a grassroots effort to fight crime in our communities, we support the proposed .1% sales tax increase. The county and its cities — in a 60/40 split, as...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
nwlaborpress.org

Homeless nonprofit fires whistleblower

Less than two weeks after its workers voted to unionize, Portland homeless services provider All Good Northwest fired a worker for talking to the Northwest Labor Press and Willamette Week about the union campaign. Workers at All Good Northwest voted 15-3 to affiliate with Oregon AFSCME in ballots counted June...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
thereflector.com

Officials say public safety sales tax would benefit law enforcement and justice systems

Clark County’s government wants its citizens to know the approval of a .1% increase on retail sales tax would be used to benefit its beleaguered law and justice system. During an informational forum on June 23, county staff and county council chair Karen Bowerman provided information about the upcoming sales tax proposal on the Aug. 2 ballot. If approved, the measure would help fund a body-worn and vehicle dashboard-based camera program for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Catch Big Fireworks Displays around Portland and Beyond This Fourth of July

Personal fireworks aren’t allowed in Portland this year, but there will still be plenty of fireworks shows to catch. Even if you're not feeling very patriotic at the moment, it can still be hard to imagine July without some bombs bursting in air—in a safe, controlled, not-starting-a-devastating-wildfire way. If you were hoping to dazzle the neighbors with your own show, you can't—at least not legally within Portland city limits.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

Sheriff candidates detail their experience, goals for office

The three candidates seeking to replace Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins addressed issues facing the office during a June 23 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County. The three candidates all have decades of law enforcement experience. Vancouver Police Cpl. Rey Reynolds, county sheriff’s deputy...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
yamhilladvocate.com

Extremist Activist Casey Petrie Resigns and Takes Principal Position at Tigard Elementary School

As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Sturgeon fishing on the Columbia River

Oregon anglers are blessed with opportunities to catch varieties of fish — salmon, trout and warm water species like bass and walleye. But when it comes to size, degree of difficulty and eating quality, nothing beats sturgeon. And one place to look for them is in the Columbia River near Astoria.
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

Fireworks go on sale in Washington state

Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver. One person was killed after a small plane crashed and caught fire at the Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver Tuesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Police said the boy and caretaker were taken to the hospital and...
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy