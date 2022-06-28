ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

Commentary: Crisis of crime argues for public safety tax

By Ann Donnelly, Jim Mains, Michele Rudi
thereflector.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 6, the Battle Ground City Council voted against Clark County’s Proposition 11 for public safety funding. As leaders of a grassroots effort to fight crime in our communities, we support the proposed .1% sales tax increase. The county and its cities — in a 60/40 split,...

www.thereflector.com

Comments / 3

Kay
1d ago

Crisis of crime argues for democrat leadership to resign and finally admit their policies are nothing but destructive to society, cities and the lives they impact.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwlaborpress.org

Homeless nonprofit fires whistleblower

Less than two weeks after its workers voted to unionize, Portland homeless services provider All Good Northwest fired a worker for talking to the Northwest Labor Press and Willamette Week about the union campaign. Workers at All Good Northwest voted 15-3 to affiliate with Oregon AFSCME in ballots counted June...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland City Commissioners settle lawsuit around law initially designed to help renters

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council voted unanimously to amend parts of the Fair Access in Renting ordinances to settle a lawsuit filed by landlords in 2020. All the commissioners, minus the absence of Jo Ann Hardesty, voted to change portions of the law involving security deposits at their Wednesday city council meeting. The changes now loosen restrictions on regulations for landlords to hold back their tenant’s security deposits. Jerry Mason owns and helps manages properties across the metro area. He was also one of three plaintiffs in a lawsuit claiming the ordinance was too vague and overreaching.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Fireworks on sale though discharge in Clark County is limited

Fireworks for the Fourth of July went on sale June 28 in much of the county, though lighting them off is confined to only Independence Day per county code. “Even though fireworks are offered for sale starting on June 28, remember that they are not allowed to be used until July 4,” Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young stated in a news release.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Wheeler to declare gun violence emergency

The Portland mayor announces Safer Summer PDX plan to reduce shootings in coming months.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a new action plan on Tuesday, June 28, to address gun violence over the summer months. The Safer Summer PDX plan, the mayor said, will feature a newly-appointed team to work with Portland's Community Safety Division and comes as Wheeler is set to make an emergency declaration to address gun violence. There have been 42 deaths by gunfire in Portland so far this year. In the press release, Wheeler said he will continue to work with City Council and community organizations for...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Ground, WA
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, WA
County
Clark County, WA
Battle Ground, WA
Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
wa.gov

Vancouver man wanted for insurance fraud in Clark County

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Vincent Labarbera, of Vancouver, Wash., has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s most wanted after he failed to appear in Clark County Superior Court to face felony charges of filing a false insurance claim and attempted first degree theft. Clark County issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime
WWEEK

Murmurs: Charter Reform Meets Unexpected Pushback

CHARTER REFORM MEETS UNEXPECTED PUSHBACK: City Commissioner Mingus Mapps launched a political action committee last fall explicitly to promote charter reform. WW has learned Mapps has reversed course and the PAC he formed now plans to air criticisms of a charter reform measure set to appear on the November ballot. Earlier this month, the 20-member Portland Charter Commission voted to send multiple reforms of city government and elections to the ballot. They chose to bundle all the reforms into a single measure. Mapps tells WW he thinks parts of the measure are “bad ideas”: “As you layer on these complications after complications…I think it actually might make our government less functional.” Mapps says his PAC will take an “educational” approach to the pushback by hosting forums to scrutinize the reform proposals. A second PAC, led by recent City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky and two onetime staffers of former Mayor Bud Clark, Chuck Duffy and Steve Moskowitz, is forming to launch a campaign against the measure. “We are a group of citizens who favored a change in our city’s form of government but see multiple problems with this proposal,” Duffy tells WW. “Our campaign will clearly set forth those problems and explain our reasons to vote no.”
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Officials say public safety sales tax would benefit law enforcement and justice systems

Clark County’s government wants its citizens to know the approval of a .1% increase on retail sales tax would be used to benefit its beleaguered law and justice system. During an informational forum on June 23, county staff and county council chair Karen Bowerman provided information about the upcoming sales tax proposal on the Aug. 2 ballot. If approved, the measure would help fund a body-worn and vehicle dashboard-based camera program for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Place
Vancouver, CA
nwlaborpress.org

Cannabis boycott remains as strike wanes

At Gresham cannabis grower CBN Holdings, a strike for union recognition has dragged on without result, and workers have had to find new jobs and leave the strike line. Workers began striking May 2 to put pressure on their employer to recognize their union. Hoping to improve work conditions, especially safety, they want to join UFCW Local 555, which represents grocery workers, but also workers in some cannabis dispensaries.
GRESHAM, OR
thestand.org

Support Garden Cycles workers | Paid in Longview | Heat rules tested

► From Real Change — Restoration technicians fight for better working conditions — In December, restoration technicians at the company Garden Cycles voted 13-0 to unionize (with LiUNA Local 242) in order to fight for health care and retirement benefits. The workers, whose company contracts with the city of Seattle under the Green Seattle Partnership, care for the ecosystem by clearing invasive species and restoring native plants in Seattle’s parks and greenspaces. Workplace safety was one of the main factors that encouraged Garden Cycles staff to unionize, said Samuel Edson, a restoration technician who works for Garden Cycles.
SEATTLE, WA
opb.org

80 people in Oregon’s federal prison go on hunger strike over conditions

Approximately 80 people inside the state’s only federal prison have been on a hunger strike, protesting conditions inside the facility, according to Oregon’s federal public defender. “We heard last week that some incarcerated people had started a hunger strike, and the government confirmed [Monday] that about 80 people...
SHERIDAN, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Extremist Activist Casey Petrie Resigns and Takes Principal Position at Tigard Elementary School

As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
TIGARD, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Homeless camp fire in woods threatens forest

The blaze appears to have started somewhere inside the camp, and spread quickly to trees and other debris. Firefighters from Clark County Fire District 6 battled a stubborn fire Tuesday that started in a large houseless encampment between Highway 99 and Interstate 5, west of the Bonneville Power Administration Ross Complex.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy