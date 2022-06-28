ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Officials say public safety sales tax would benefit law enforcement and justice systems

By Rick Bannan / rick@thereflector.com
 1 day ago

Clark County’s government wants its citizens to know the approval of a .1% increase on retail sales tax would be used to benefit its beleaguered law and justice system. During an informational forum on June 23, county staff and county council chair Karen Bowerman provided information about the upcoming sales tax...

Kay
15h ago

No more taxes. We had to raise them to cover over priced raises given to the local school districts. Taxes are going up on property. Now more taxes to combat the crime your policies have enabled? NO!! No means no!!! Fix your policies. Fix your spending. And stop turning the county into a slum.

Clark County Council approves buildable lands model, report

The Clark County Council has signed off on a report and model for vacant property in the county which eventually will help the county make changes as it plans for growth. During its June 21 meeting, the county council voted 3-2 to approve a Buildable Lands Report and Vacant Buildable Lands Model. The process to create the report and model played out through a monthslong hearing, which finally concluded earlier this month.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Commentary: Crisis of crime argues for public safety tax

On June 6, the Battle Ground City Council voted against Clark County’s Proposition 11 for public safety funding. As leaders of a grassroots effort to fight crime in our communities, we support the proposed .1% sales tax increase. The county and its cities — in a 60/40 split, as...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Fireworks on sale though discharge in Clark County is limited

Fireworks for the Fourth of July went on sale June 28 in much of the county, though lighting them off is confined to only Independence Day per county code. “Even though fireworks are offered for sale starting on June 28, remember that they are not allowed to be used until July 4,” Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young stated in a news release.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Repair Clark County will host sharpening events

Repair Clark County will hold in-person events where people can sharpen blades and gardening tools at Pomeroy Farm. The events are limited to 16 participants, stated a news release. They will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. Farm Days will be held...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Sheriff candidates detail their experience, goals for office

The three candidates seeking to replace Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins addressed issues facing the office during a June 23 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County. The three candidates all have decades of law enforcement experience. Vancouver Police Cpl. Rey Reynolds, county sheriff’s deputy...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Homeless nonprofit fires whistleblower

Less than two weeks after its workers voted to unionize, Portland homeless services provider All Good Northwest fired a worker for talking to the Northwest Labor Press and Willamette Week about the union campaign. Workers at All Good Northwest voted 15-3 to affiliate with Oregon AFSCME in ballots counted June...
PORTLAND, OR
Murmurs: Charter Reform Meets Unexpected Pushback

CHARTER REFORM MEETS UNEXPECTED PUSHBACK: City Commissioner Mingus Mapps launched a political action committee last fall explicitly to promote charter reform. WW has learned Mapps has reversed course and the PAC he formed now plans to air criticisms of a charter reform measure set to appear on the November ballot. Earlier this month, the 20-member Portland Charter Commission voted to send multiple reforms of city government and elections to the ballot. They chose to bundle all the reforms into a single measure. Mapps tells WW he thinks parts of the measure are “bad ideas”: “As you layer on these complications after complications…I think it actually might make our government less functional.” Mapps says his PAC will take an “educational” approach to the pushback by hosting forums to scrutinize the reform proposals. A second PAC, led by recent City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky and two onetime staffers of former Mayor Bud Clark, Chuck Duffy and Steve Moskowitz, is forming to launch a campaign against the measure. “We are a group of citizens who favored a change in our city’s form of government but see multiple problems with this proposal,” Duffy tells WW. “Our campaign will clearly set forth those problems and explain our reasons to vote no.”
PORTLAND, OR
GFWC seeks information about Battle Ground Lake State Park

The Battle Ground branch of the General Federation of Women’s Club, has formed a committee to help “backdate” the historical files on Battle Ground Lake State Park. During a meeting in May, the service club learned there is no information in the park’s files about life at the park when it was a privately owned entertainment Mecca, stated a news release.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Wheeler to declare gun violence emergency

The Portland mayor announces Safer Summer PDX plan to reduce shootings in coming months.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a new action plan on Tuesday, June 28, to address gun violence over the summer months. The Safer Summer PDX plan, the mayor said, will feature a newly-appointed team to work with Portland's Community Safety Division and comes as Wheeler is set to make an emergency declaration to address gun violence. There have been 42 deaths by gunfire in Portland so far this year. In the press release, Wheeler said he will continue to work with City Council and community organizations for...
Residential use in Woodland’s highway commercial zone is now prohibited

The Woodland City Council has taken action to put a stop to residential uses in commercially-zoned land by outright prohibiting it in a section of it’s city zoning. During its June 20 meeting, the city council voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance restricting new residential uses in the city’s highway commercial zones. That zoning mainly exists on land located off of the city’s two interchanges with Interstate 5.
WOODLAND, WA
I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Letter to the editor: Suggestion for the Interstate 5 Bridge Replacement project

Seventy-eight percent of Southwest Washington citizen’s top priority for the Interstate 5 Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) project is reducing traffic congestion and saving time. Overall, 70% of Portland metro area citizens have the same priority. Yet, the planners and key oversight committees appear to be on the verge of approving a project that fails to deliver what the people need and want.
PORTLAND, OR

