Officials say public safety sales tax would benefit law enforcement and justice systems

CHARTER REFORM MEETS UNEXPECTED PUSHBACK: City Commissioner Mingus Mapps launched a political action committee last fall explicitly to promote charter reform. WW has learned Mapps has reversed course and the PAC he formed now plans to air criticisms of a charter reform measure set to appear on the November ballot. Earlier this month, the 20-member Portland Charter Commission voted to send multiple reforms of city government and elections to the ballot. They chose to bundle all the reforms into a single measure. Mapps tells WW he thinks parts of the measure are “bad ideas”: “As you layer on these complications after complications…I think it actually might make our government less functional.” Mapps says his PAC will take an “educational” approach to the pushback by hosting forums to scrutinize the reform proposals. A second PAC, led by recent City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky and two onetime staffers of former Mayor Bud Clark, Chuck Duffy and Steve Moskowitz, is forming to launch a campaign against the measure. “We are a group of citizens who favored a change in our city’s form of government but see multiple problems with this proposal,” Duffy tells WW. “Our campaign will clearly set forth those problems and explain our reasons to vote no.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO