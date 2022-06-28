ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

All Natural Pet Supply offers ‘cat hotel’ for boarding services

By Sebastian Rubino / sebastian@thereflector.com
thereflector.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Natural Pet Supply in Battle Ground opened a cat hotel earlier this year to provide a boarding facility for pet owners when they head out of town. General Manager Kymber Webb loves what she does especially since she gets to spend time with the cats who come through the...

www.thereflector.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
Hampton Times

Local veterinarian turns 85, still helping pets

As a child, Don Shields always had an affinity for two things – pets and medicine. Years later, when it came time to pursue an area of study in college, becoming a veterinarian made perfect sense. It’s been about six decades since Shields embarked on a path that would...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Vancouver, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Battle Ground, WA
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
heavenofanimals.com

Puppy Found Inside bags Of Dog Food Is Adopted By His Rescuer

A puppy, along with seven of his siblings, was discovered abandoned inside a bag of dog food. When Nicole Olsen and Ella Harper’s kid heard multiple screeches coming from a trash at a truck stop, they went to investigate. The extraordinary occurrence occurred on November 1 this year, while...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Pet Owners
PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
AUSTIN, TX
heavenofanimals.com

This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Though cats and dogs might not be the most common animal friendship, that is exactly why one Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. cat herself. “
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Place
Vancouver, CA
pethelpful.com

Mama Cat Proudly Brings Human Mom Her Kitten in Irresistible Video

As a mother, it's only natural to feel proud of your babies, This kind of feeling is universally understood, too, so it's easy to imagine how honored one owner must've been when her new mama cat presents her with one of her kittens. Feline breeder and TikToker @pearlsragdolls captured a...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Parrot Getting the First Bath She's Had in Years Is Hard to Resist

Did you know that parrots have some extremely high lifespans? Most people don't. According to Fetch by WebMD, some Amazons, Cockatoos, and Macaws have been known to live 60 years or longer. So it's pretty understandable that people were amazed by one woman on TikTok, who shared video of 50-year-old Polly getting a bath. Amazing!
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

An Man Discovers His Chicken Gently “Nursing” Three Orphaned Kittens

When combined with a strong mother instinct, the force of love is considerably more potent than any biological barrier, and no amount of human might can prevail against it. A Kurdish farmer who is horrified and yet moved to learn about one of his chickens’ fairly odd attitude has learnt this lesson.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Woman Rescues 4 Terrified Pot Bellied Pregnant Pigs From Extreme Neglect

When Friendly FIelds Farm, an animal sanctuary and nonprofit, received an emergency call about four pot-bellied pigs that needed to be rescued, they did not hesitate. Little did they know that two of the pigs were pregnant and could give birth to twelve piglets each!. @alexabmurray Such a crazy story...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Introducing Another Adult Cat or Kitten to Your Cat

Since I adopted Zeus, a mixed-breed puppy from a local shelter, I took an interest in the lives of stray animals and the adoption process. Bringing a new cat into your home can be a stressful process for your family and pets. Cats are famous for being inflexible and resisting changes in their environment. Although most of them enjoy the company of a fellow feline, it takes some time for these animals to feel at ease with sharing their space and resources.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy