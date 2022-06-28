ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

East Mountain open spaces are now reopen to the public

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtWCi_0gOlkxzL00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The start of monsoon season has already brought much needed moisture across New Mexico. The recent rain has eased dry conditions in Bernalillo County, including the East Mountains. This has allowed the county to open all East Mountain open space areas, effective Tuesday, June 28 at noon. Carlito Springs open space is the only exception and will remain closed for renovations.

How does monsoon season work in New Mexico?

East Mountain open spaces now open:

  • Ojito de San Antonio, 30 San Antonio Dr, Cedar Crest, 87008
  • Sabino Canyon, 34 Forest Rd 252 Tijeras, 87059
  • Sandia Knolls, 35 Canyon Rd, Sandia Park, 87047
  • Sedillo Ridge (remains closed), 193 Brannan Rd, Tijeras, 87059
  • Tijeras Creek, 5 Public School Rd, Tijeras, 87059
Santa Fe National Forest closes multiple recreational sites

The rainy conditions also allowed several national forest lands in New Mexico to ease fire restrictions and allow visitors back. The Valles Caldera, Lincoln, Cibola, Santa Fe, and Carson National Forests all lifted their toughest fire restrictions June 24. Officials closed forest access to the public a month ago because of dry conditions and high fire danger.

The burn ban issued by the Bernalillo County Commission last month will remain in effect. The commission voted to ban open burning and fireworks in the county and outside the city limits of Albuquerque. Open burning is any fire that is not in a contained space, like a campfire or a pile of brush. Commissioners also voted to ban fireworks outside city limits, which restricts the sale and use of aerial fireworks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Residents submit ideas for Santa Fe obelisk replacement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadline has passed for Santa Fe residents to weigh in on what they believe should replace the obelisk in the plaza. Currently, a beige box sits where the obelisk once was. The tribute to the civil war union soldiers who fought Native Americans was toppled by protesters in October of 2020. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Threats to Edgewood schools, Tourism suffering, Dry and warm, Couy Griffin lawsuit, East Mountain open spaces

Wednesday’s Top Stories Plea deal rejected for repeat DWI offender, case headed to trial Neighbor complaints may hinder local venue from hosting scheduled weddings More $250, $500 tax rebates heading to New Mexicans in July New Mexico farmers need more rainfall despite recent monsoon APD, BCSO lead major weekend street racing bust Rice fields dry […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Lincoln, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Cedar Crest, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Lifestyle
City
Sandia Park, NM
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Albuquerque

Albuquerque lies in the high desert of New Mexico and is the largest city in the state. Tourists forms all over the country come to this cultural city for its rich history, vibrant Southwest art scene, and the annual International Balloon Fiesta. But did you know that Albuquerque has some awesome camping spots where you can connect with nature? Check out these sites for the absolute best camping near Albuquerque!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque: stop setting garbage trucks on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two solid waste trucks burned to the ground this year, the City of Albuquerque is making a public plea for residents to stop putting flammable and hazardous garbage in trash and recycle bins. Since last July, the city’s Solid Waste Department says there have been at least seven truck fires. Two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Firework fire danger in New Mexico for 4th of July weekend

Monsoon rain has hammered New Mexico, bringing moisture to our bone-dry forests, but is it enough to eliminate fire danger going into the holiday weekend? KOAT asked Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya and Bernalillo County Fire Marshal Mark McConnell for the answer. "We didn't have rain for almost five...
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque brings back Teen Night events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is bringing back its summer teen event series. Teen Night kicks off July 8 and runs every Friday through the end of the month. Teens ages 12-19 are invited to participate in the free events. Brittani Torres, Center Supervisor at Los Duranes Community Center said the initiative is to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Santa Fe National Forest#Tijeras#Public School Rd#Carson National Forests
KRQE News 13

Canyon Ranch Road Bridge rehabilitation project underway

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Work has begun on a bridge over I-25 near Santa Fe. NMDOT says a construction crew will rehab the Canyon Ranch Road bridge. They’ll try to have all northbound lanes open for the morning rush and all southbound lanes for evening rush hour. There could be partial lane closures at other times, and […]
SANTA FE, NM
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Santa Fe With Kids

You may have heard about the Santa Fe Farmers Market, but aren’t sure what to do there? If so, here are some things you can do with your kids. Start at the Santa Fe Farmers Market for some locally-grown produce, then check out the Museum of International Folk Art, and the School of Cooking. Once you’ve done these activities, you’ll be ready to plan a vacation in this beautiful city!
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Jemez Springs businesses stay afloat in the face of fires, flash floods

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Businesses in the village of Jemez Springs nestled near the Santa Fe National Forest have a simple formula for survival in an average year: “Locals are our most important thing. But right below that is the tourism and we survive off of all the great people that come and visit and spend their money here. This is how we make it through our winters,” says Rachael Montaño, general manager of Los Ojos Restaurant and Saloon.
JEMEZ SPRINGS, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico paid sick leave starts Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will become one of 16 states to implement paid sick time off. This will impact thousands of businesses and employees starting Friday, July 1. The Healthy Workplaces Act requires all private businesses, no matter the size, to provide paid sick leave for employees. Employees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Santa Fe Reporter

Tonight: Proposed Midtown Encampment Plan at City Council

Council to ponder proposed Midtown encampment plan. At its meeting that begins at 5 pm tonight, the Santa Fe City Council will hear a presentation on a proposal to create a sanctioned homeless encampment on the Midtown campus, an extension of Consuelo’s Place, the organization that has been operating the Midtown Emergency Shelter. According to the report, the city commissioned a study last year on unsanctioned encampments, which “indicated that many unsheltered people in Santa Fe are frustrated by the current options available and would be open to a supported camp.” In addition to the potential encampment proposal, the city recently issued an Early Neighborhood Notification for a July 14 meeting that will include a summary and highlights of the land development plans for the overall Midtown site. According to a city news release, that meeting will launch the land use approval process that is expected to result in hearings before the Planning Commission on Oct. 6 for approvals of the master plan, land use rezoning, and a general plan amendment. The city says it also plans to issue three Requests for Proposals in August for the rehabilitation and reuse of the Visual Arts Center, the Greer Garson Theatre, and the expansion of the Garson Production Studios. “These projects will transform the site and bring people back to Midtown,” a news release notes. The city also is assessing the possible transformation of the Fogelson Library Complex into a public library and community creativity center. At press time, the city’s Midtown District website could not be accessed. Councilors tonight also will receive an update on the city’s audit situation.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

City approves Albertson’s, food court near Presbyterian Rust

Albertson’s Market Street is the second in the state, the first being in Santa Fe. The Market Street brand features a wide range of natural and organic foods, including its own O-organics line, a concierge event planning service and a specialty floral department. Developed by Roy Solomon, Margarita Hill...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque housing market seeing slowdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Albuquerque real estate market took off over the last two years, often forcing home buyers into a bidding war. But now that hot housing market is cooling off thanks to higher interest rates. Roxanne Thomas recently closed on her new home in Albuquerque and says it was the happiest day […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque welcomes Shenandoah for 4th of July bash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years of disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, Albuquerque is ushering in a full slate of entertainment next Monday for its annual Fourth of July Independence Day event. Headlined by Grammy-winning country music act Shenandoh, the annual Freedom 4th event is expected to host thousands of people at Balloon Fiesta Park […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to elevated ozone levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due elevated ozone levels. The alert is effective up until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. According to the EPA, bad ozone can form when pollutants react to sunlight. This […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Neighbor complaints may hinder local venue from hosting scheduled weddings

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hacienda Doña Andrea, located in Los Cerrillos, is now facing heat from its neighbors and the county. “A few parties is fine but once you’re doing 8 weddings a month, that’s a nightclub. We didn’t come here to live next to a nightclub,” Ken Perlow, a neighbor.
KRQE News 13

Unique menu items at the County Line BBQ

They provide out-of-this-world BBQ. The County Line is Albuquerque’s premier spot for not only the best BBQ in town along with their cocktails, breathtaking views, and beyond. They offer guests some giant ribs, fresh homemade bread, and some other stunning menu items. To get a taste of everything they have to offer, visit countyline.com/albuquerque_nm/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy