East Mountain open spaces are now reopen to the public

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The start of monsoon season has already brought much needed moisture across New Mexico. The recent rain has eased dry conditions in Bernalillo County, including the East Mountains. This has allowed the county to open all East Mountain open space areas, effective Tuesday, June 28 at noon. Carlito Springs open space is the only exception and will remain closed for renovations.

East Mountain open spaces now open:

Ojito de San Antonio, 30 San Antonio Dr, Cedar Crest, 87008

Sabino Canyon, 34 Forest Rd 252 Tijeras, 87059

Sandia Knolls, 35 Canyon Rd, Sandia Park, 87047

Sedillo Ridge (remains closed), 193 Brannan Rd, Tijeras, 87059

Tijeras Creek, 5 Public School Rd, Tijeras, 87059

The rainy conditions also allowed several national forest lands in New Mexico to ease fire restrictions and allow visitors back. The Valles Caldera, Lincoln, Cibola, Santa Fe, and Carson National Forests all lifted their toughest fire restrictions June 24. Officials closed forest access to the public a month ago because of dry conditions and high fire danger.

The burn ban issued by the Bernalillo County Commission last month will remain in effect. The commission voted to ban open burning and fireworks in the county and outside the city limits of Albuquerque. Open burning is any fire that is not in a contained space, like a campfire or a pile of brush. Commissioners also voted to ban fireworks outside city limits, which restricts the sale and use of aerial fireworks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.