ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Munch Box provides meals to children in Bristol, Tennessee

By WCYB
wcyb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A very important resource is being provided by Bristol, Tennessee City Schools in the form of summer meals. The summer meals program runs five days a week to different places around...

wcyb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Second Harvest Food Bank receives generous donation, 2K gallons of milk

Wednesday, the Second Harvest Food Bank received a donation of over 2,000 thousand gallons of milk. Three milk drives were held throughout the month of June at various Ingles locations around the region. 569 gallons of milk were purchased by Ingle's customers during these drives. Ingles markets were originally going...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Sullivan County Animal Shelter kittens in need of homes

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's peak kitten season and the Sullivan County Animal Shelter has seen it firsthand. Currently the shelter takes in around ten to 15 kittens per week which is the most animals they've had in two years. Kittens aren't able to be adopted until they are...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
bristoltn.org

Russell Whitaker - Bristol at Work

Russell Whitaker likes to fix things. He started at a young age, making minor repairs to his own bicycle and eventually turned his passion for fixing things into a career with the City of Bristol, Tennessee that has continued for the last four decades. He currently serves as Superintendent of Fleet Maintenance for the Department of Public Services, overseeing the maintenance of 400 city vehicles and a host of equipment needed to keep things running smoothly in departments across the city.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Bristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kingsport needs a second Chick-fil-A

Something horrible is going to happen this summer to Kingsport area devotees of one of the most popular fast-food restaurants in America. Chick-fil-A on Stone Drive is going to close. It won’t be just for a weekend, or even a month. They’re going to tear it down, right to removing...
KINGSPORT, TN
jcnewsandneighbor.com

4ThirTEEN opens its doors to local teenagers

During a time of isolation, T.R. and Carla Dunn turned their attention toward finding a way to help teens in our community. Their passion for helping young people hatched an idea that sprang to life this past weekend in the form of an organization for high school students called 4ThirTEEN.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Advocates prepare for TN homeless bill to go into effect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, July 1 a bill goes into effect that criminalizes people who camp on public grounds. The bill makes camping along a controlled-access highway, entrance or exit ramp a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine or community service. Now those who advocate for people who struggle to find […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol Tennessee Police Department to host Camp Challenge

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) announced it is sponsoring a week-long camp for elementary and middle school students. “Camp Challenge has become a favorite event in our community each summer because it creates the opportunity for kids and police officers to come together in a fun environment,” said Lt. Greg […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munch#Charity
Virginia Business

Training’s in the cards for Hard Rock Bristol

Mike Pauley started learning poker from his grandfather around age 8 and traveled around the nation playing competitively during his early 20s. When he learned that the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol was hiring casino dealers, he applied online. “I had thought about having a career somewhere, but I...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

The River: A compassionate place for women

Since October 4, 2004, The River has served as a safe haven for women in downtown Johnson City by providing them a safe place to shower, wash clothes and foster community. The River is a non-profit ministry of First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City that seeks to provide core services and support to women and children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter qualifies as no-kill shelter

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter had a live release rate of 95% in 2021, surpassing the 90% needed to be considered a no-kill shelter. The 90% “save rate” is the nationally recognized benchmark to be considered a no-kill shelter, considering roughly 10% of animals that enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia, according to leading animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
supertalk929.com

Independence Day Celebrations happening across the Tri-Cities

Main Street Jonesborough; July 2-3 Live music, dozens of vendors, food trucks, and free activities and events for the whole family! Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. The festival begins Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with a parade to kick off the festivities. Activities, music, contests and more will continue throughout the weekend. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 to wrap up the celebration. Full schedule at jonesborough.com/jbodays.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport to permanently close Jared Drive to through traffic Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jared Drive will permanently close to through traffic on Friday, Kingsport city officials announced. The city is vacating its portion of the road – an approximately 1,500-foot section stretching from the intersection with Riverport Road to the railroad tracks that cross Jared Drive. The remaining section of Jared Drive will end […]
KINGSPORT, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD Searching For Missing Kingsport Man

The Knoxville Police Department announce they are searching for a missing Kingsport man. According to officials, Jeremy Stout, 37, was last heard from on May 7th when he told his mother the was taking a Greyhound bus from Cherry Street to get back to his home in Kingsport. Officials said...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local club gives back to Hawkins County Humane Society

ROGERSVILLE — The Baileyton Ruritan Club held a donation drive for the Hawkins County Humane Society and raised over $2,000. The Baileyton Ruritan Club is a social welfare organization that helps people in need. Hawkins County Humane Society Manager Sandy Behnke said the organization informed her it would be...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department holds fundraiser

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — As the calendar gets closer to July, fireworks sales are well underway across the region. The Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department is one of many fire departments selling them to raise funds for the department. They have hundreds of fireworks on display to get...
PINEY FLATS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Holston Medical Group welcomes three to Kingsport practice

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group will add three medical providers to its Kingsport location next month. Daniel Carroll, Lisa Cook and Mitzi Musick will join HMG starting July 5 at the medical group’s Med Plaza location at 105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 3A. According to a news release from HMG, each provider has been serving the Kingsport community for several decades.
KINGSPORT, TN
John M. Dabbs

Independence Day Celebration Saturday at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake

As the Independence Day weekend approaches, Mark Vance, Park Committee Chairman, says the Sullivan County park is underutilized during most of the season. Vance says the park is planning its seventh Independence Day celebration this weekend, complete with music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, and fireworks over the water for a grand finale. Proceeds from the event go toward expenses and the park's operating fund.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy