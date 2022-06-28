Munch Box provides meals to children in Bristol, Tennessee

Main Street Jonesborough; July 2-3 Live music, dozens of vendors, food trucks, and free activities and events for the whole family! Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. The festival begins Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with a parade to kick off the festivities. Activities, music, contests and more will continue throughout the weekend. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 to wrap up the celebration. Full schedule at jonesborough.com/jbodays.

