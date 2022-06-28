Discover Green Bay breaks ground on new visitors center

Green Bay's tourism agency is coming one step closer to getting a major makeover. Discover Green Bay broke ground Tuesday on a new visitors center that is expected to help bolster tourism throughout Brown County. The agency secured the funding for the project back in February .

Getting a stand-alone visitors center to help connect with tourists is something the agency says has been in the works for years. The $8 million dollar building will be located just off of Lombardi Avenue and is expected to help capitalize on the tourism drawn in by Lambeau Field.

Discover Green Bay Rendering of future Discover Green Bay Visitors Center

Cameron Teske, the vice president of visitor experiences for Discover Green Bay, says this won’t be an ordinary visitor’s center filled with pamphlets.

“You’re gonna go do your thing at Lambeau Field, go to the Hall of Fame, take the stadium tour, but we also want you to go to the zoo in Suamico, go have dinner in De Pere, so we really want to move the dollars around the community and we also want to extend their stay," Teske said.

The visitor’s center will include interactive displays that will highlight Green Bay’s history, from the paper industry to the Oneida Nation, as well as promote local businesses. Construction will start on the visitors center this August and it’s expected to be finished by Packers training camp in 2023.