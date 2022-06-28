GBMC: a common but little-known brain symptom

University of Maryland School of Medicine celebrates its 213th graduation in person. After four years of hard work and perseverance, graduates of the Class of 2022 at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) gathered at the Hippodrome Theater on May 19 to celebrate their official transition from medical students to physicians. This year’s ceremony was particularly significant for two reasons: it was the first grand-scale in-person graduation celebration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the last commencement ceremony at which the current UMSOM Dean E. Albert Rees, MD, PhD, MBA will preside. The graduating class of 148 physicians who earned medical degrees, as well as others who earned combined MD/Masters and MD/PhD degrees, received their doctorates in front of hundreds of family members, friends and faculty.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO