GBMC: a common but little-known brain symptom

CLINTON, Md. (June 28, 2022) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has once again been designated as a Primary Stroke Center, signifying the hospital’s ongoing commitment to quality care for patients who are experiencing a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA). This is the fourth time the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) has designated the […]
Six infants have died this year in York County from what is commonly known as sudden infant death. That’s when a seemingly healthy infant dies in sleep for no apparent reason. Six deaths in six months. Most years, the annual average is in fact at or below that number.
University of Maryland School of Medicine celebrates its 213th graduation in person. After four years of hard work and perseverance, graduates of the Class of 2022 at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) gathered at the Hippodrome Theater on May 19 to celebrate their official transition from medical students to physicians. This year’s ceremony was particularly significant for two reasons: it was the first grand-scale in-person graduation celebration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the last commencement ceremony at which the current UMSOM Dean E. Albert Rees, MD, PhD, MBA will preside. The graduating class of 148 physicians who earned medical degrees, as well as others who earned combined MD/Masters and MD/PhD degrees, received their doctorates in front of hundreds of family members, friends and faculty.
PASADENA, Md. — A young Marylander has gained an impressive following on Tik Tok, crabbing his way to more than 1 million followers. "My whole life is crabbing and fixing stuff or whatever, and so I was like I'll just start putting this stuff online, and it took off. People really seemed to like it," waterman Luke McFadden said.
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. “Im devastated for women across the country…This is a major right that has been taken away from us.” - Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos. The councilwoman joins Gabe...
Questions loom after Fairfax County charity founder Gret Glyer was found shot dead inside of his home last week. As investigators search for answers, his family and friends will say goodbye to the 32-year-old father of two in a funeral service later this week. Police found Glyer shot inside of...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Authorities in Prince George’s County say an investigation has been launched after allegations that Animal Services workers there euthanized a dog before contacting the rescue organization that would have taken responsibility for him. 'George' was a 6-year-old adopted hound that should not have been...
LA PLATA, Md. - The La Plata Police Department is investigating whether their officers were involved in a social media video that appears to show two young women getting sprayed down at a Charles County car wash. The young women are seen posing both on the hood of the vehicle...
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment, Tony Pann is joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as they discuss tips on how to water correctly so you don't hurt your plants and flowers. She offers tips and accessories that can be used to regulate and properly water your gardens.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An Anne Arundel County police officer is being praised for a selfless act earlier this month. Officers responded to Lake Waterford Park for a person in distress around 5 p.m. on June 19. Officials say dispatch told Anne Arundel County officers that a 30-year-old man was in the middle of the lake struggling to stay afloat.
THURMONT, Md. — A catastrophic blaze broke out at a historic summer camp for Jewish boys in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains on Wednesday morning, according to fire authorities in Frederick County. Administrators of Camp Airy immediately reported that there had been no injuries to campers or staff and that everyone...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police said Monday they don’t believe there’s a wider threat to the community after the CEO of a nonprofit was found dead in his Fairfax home early Friday. There have been no arrests in the homicide of Gret Glyer, 32, and police have not...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a matter of days hundreds of people are expected to descend into Baltimore over 4th of July weekend. The City will be hosting its annual fireworks show, which was cancelled last year amid the pandemic. This holiday weekend will come on the heels of what's...
