A felony charge has been taken out against a driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian with his car June 16 in Chadbourn and fled the scene. According to Chadbourn Police, at 6:18 p.m., a vehicle driven by Cory McDougald was going southbound on S. Wilkes Street. After passing by the W. Huffman Street intersection, McDougald’s Chevrolet struck Connell Maurice Faulk, also of Chadbourn. The CPD report says Faulk was in the road in front of his home when he was hit.

CHADBOURN, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO