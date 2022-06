KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department need your help identifying a suspect in a Burglary case. Officers with the Killeen Police Department were recently dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Kern Road in reference to a burglary of a habitation. They were told an unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole property – including a wallet containing credit cards. The unknown suspect(s) used the credit cards to make several purchases in Killeen.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO