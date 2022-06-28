Dozens of Cats Rescued From Pocahontas County Home

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening in Carroll. Officers with the Carroll Police Department were dispatched at approximately 7:38 p.m. to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Court and 2nd Streets. Their initial investigation determined a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by a 17-year-old male driver from Arcadia, was traveling eastbound on 2nd. At the same time, a 2015 Chrysler 200C, driven by a 16-year-old female from Lidderdale, was traveling southbound on Court and failed to yield to the oncoming vehicle. The Chrysler collided with the driver’s side of the Pontiac, resulting in disabling damage to both cars. The female driver was cited for failure to yield to vehicle on right and driving with a revoked license.

