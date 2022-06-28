ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, IA

Dozens of Cats Rescued From Pocahontas County Home

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocahontas Co., IA) -- Dozens of cats are safe after having been rescued from a home in in...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Northwest Iowa family gets their dog back after he gets stuck in drain pipe

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - For many, pets are considered to be part of the family. And an Estherville, Iowa family is glad to have their family back to full strength. As part of a nightly routine, Taylor Nissen let her dog, Tupelo, go outside so he could go to the bathroom. But one particular evening, he didn’t come back and Taylor got worried. She paced around, and looked for him, and eventually woke up her grandma to help in the search.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Pocahontas County, IA
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Government
City
Pocahontas, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
kilrradio.com

Dickinson County Authorities Investigating Illegal Tire Dumping

(Milford)--The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the illegal dumping of tires near the Little Sioux River, southwest of Milford. The post doesn’t give the location of where the dumping occurred. Anyone with information is asked to call...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Woman Charged With Assaulting Estranged Boyfriend in Storm Lake

A young woman was arrested this (Tues) morning in Storm Lake for allegedly assaulting her estranged boyfriend. This past Sunday around 4:50pm, 20-year-old Luz Elena Barron is accused of committing the assault outside of her estranged boyfriend's residence at 700 Hudson Street. Barron reportedly entered the victim's residence as he retreated. Barron continued to attempt to assault the 21-year-old victim until family members intervened. Barron fled the scene prior to the arrival of Storm Lake police officers. The victim sustained minor chest abrasions, but did not require medical treatment.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Sheriff Talks New Laws Taking Effect July 1st

Clay County, IA (KICD — Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling says three law changes taking effect July 1st will affect residents. Most notably, off-road vehicles will be allowed on the state’s highways for short distances. The drivers must be 18, licensed, and the vehicles must be fully insured....
CLAY COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Humboldt Man Ejected From Motorcycle in Spencer Crash

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.
SPENCER, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
kicdam.com

Minor Injuries In Trailer Collision

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A collision with a trailer hauling hay bales led to minor injuries for three people near Sheldon Friday night. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 23 year old Drew Haack of Hospers, IA was hauling a loaded hay rack East on Highway 18 on a trailer without any lights or reflective equipment required for slow moving vehicles. The bales also reportedly were wide enough to obscure the truck’s tail lights as well, and Haack was partially driving on the shoulder of the road, creating a dust cloud.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man jailed for 2020 pickup theft

SPENCER—A 34-year-old Spencer man was arrested about noon Wednesday, June 22, on an O’Brien County warrant on a charge of first-degree theft. The arrest of Jordan Richard Walbaum stemmed from a Dec. 21, 2020, report of the theft of a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup from Waddell Heating & Air Conditioning in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
SPENCER, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance In Downtown Jefferson Saturday

A Carroll man face charges in Greene County District Court after causing a disturbance in downtown Jefferson Saturday evening. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Way and Vine Street at approximately 8:40 p.m. in response to a report to the dispatch center of a subject harassing people in the area. Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with the individual and identified him as 45-year-old Anthony Lee Kies. Authorities say Kies refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and he was taken into custody. Kies was booked into the Greene County Law Enforcement Center on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors.
JEFFERSON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Ear Infections#Fleas#Mites#Cat#Lrb Pocahontas Co#The Animal Rescue League#Arl
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Group of women works to restore 146-year-old historic Iowa landmark

JEFFERSON, Iowa — More than 60 Iowa women with no construction experience are ready to reopen a landmark they have saved. The small town sisterhood lives by the motto "Why not us?" So, when one of Greene County's oldest buildings flooded, they pooled their passions to resuscitate it, right down to the dozens of women's faces on the façade.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Teen Cited Following Two-Vehicle Collision Friday Evening In Carroll

No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening in Carroll. Officers with the Carroll Police Department were dispatched at approximately 7:38 p.m. to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Court and 2nd Streets. Their initial investigation determined a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by a 17-year-old male driver from Arcadia, was traveling eastbound on 2nd. At the same time, a 2015 Chrysler 200C, driven by a 16-year-old female from Lidderdale, was traveling southbound on Court and failed to yield to the oncoming vehicle. The Chrysler collided with the driver’s side of the Pontiac, resulting in disabling damage to both cars. The female driver was cited for failure to yield to vehicle on right and driving with a revoked license.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Woman Charged With Assault For Allegedly Stabbing Victim In The Stomach

A Carroll woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend over the weekend remains in custody on aggravated misdemeanor charges. Thirty-year-old Devani Ariel Hultman was arrested on Friday evening for domestic abuse assault using a weapon. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to Hultman’s residence in the 900 block of N. East Street in response to a reported altercation. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they made contact with Hultman, who told officers she had stabbed the victim in the stomach with a knife. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services treated the victim at the scene, and Hultman was booked into the Carroll County jail.
CARROLL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
kwbg.com

Hawkeye 50 at Boone Speedway, July 25th

BOONE, Iowa—After a successful debut at Boone Speedway in 2021, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models return to the Iowa track Monday, July 25, for the Hawkeye 50. The event, originally scheduled for early July, will now kickoff one of the biggest weeks in Late Model...
BOONE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit

Parks Marina, a staple of East Okoboji Lake in northwest Iowa, removed lake bed sediment last year near its boat forklift station without a permit — a repeat offense, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The marina was recently fined $5,000 for the infraction but was granted an “after-the-fact permit” to approve the […] The post Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OKOBOJI, IA
kicdam.com

Open Enrollment Change a Concern For Spencer School District

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The biggest concern administrators in the Spencer School District addressed at their meeting on Tuesday was the new rule for open enrollment removing the deadline. With no deadline students would be able to change schools at any time in the year, creating potential for budgeting...
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy