EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ascension St. Vincent tell us they are closing 11 immediate care centers at the end of the day Thursday. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022. Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO